Critics of critical race theory and transgender policies flood Franklin County meeting

ROCKY MOUNT — The line to speak at Monday’s Franklin County School Board meeting extended past the edge of the parking lot.

As has happened in Botetourt, Bedford, and other Virginia counties, most had come to decry a perceived agenda that they described as pro-Marxist and anti-Christian, including face masks in schools, new state regulations about how schools deal with transgender students and the potential exposure of students to critical race theory.

More than four hours into the meeting, led by Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, the staff essentially gave those who were still watching a history lesson in Franklin County schools’ policies and programs. These presentations were elicited by Boone district representative Donna Cosmato, who in June successfully lobbied the board to officially address the controversial transgender and critical race topics at Monday’s meeting.

Cobbs explained that the district has been adjusting its policies to accommodate transgender students for at least 15 years — so there is no need for the school system to adopt any new proposals from the state regarding that issue. She also emphasized again that critical race theory is not being taught in Franklin County schools.