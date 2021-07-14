Crumbling Schools Tour stops by Radford High

“Touring the school today … it was really informative and enlightening that I was able to hear about what was happening to the infrastructure,” said Ayala, who also had other engagements scheduled in the New River Valley Wednesday.

Among other issues, Ayala pointed out seeing a teacher painting their own classroom and seeing cracks in some walls. Still, she said she was moved to learn about how passionate the faculty is about ensuring the students get the necessary resources to succeed.

One of the facts Graham highlighted about Radford High is that it’s now the district’s oldest school, having been built in 1971 after a fire destroyed the old building.

Graham led visitors to various parts of the high school, pointing out a number of pressing challenges in places such as the cafeteria, a chemistry lab and even an outdoor spot outside of the career technical education building and cafeteria that he said isn’t well buffered from off-campus elements.

Radford Mayor David Horton said the cafeteria is original to the 1950s as he walked through the area.

“It’s the same cafeteria I ate lunch in during the 80s,” he said.