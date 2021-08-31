Curtis Hicks to be Salem's next school superintendent

Promoted to take over as superintendent of Salem City Schools on Oct. 1 is Curtis Hicks, the division announced Tuesday morning.
With retiring superintendent Alan Seibert readying to take up a new, part-time role with Roanoke Public Schools, Hicks — having served as assistant superintendent since 2014 — was next in line to be Salem’s top school official. Prior, Hicks worked as a central office administration employee, starting in 2007.
The city School Board confirmed Hicks as their next superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday morning, the division said in its announcement.
“I appreciate the confidence the board has shown in me, not just with this appointment, but throughout my time in Salem,” Hicks said. “The board has always been supportive of the initiatives I have brought before them, and I am proud to say we already have an outstanding working relationship.”
Hicks will follow Seibert, who retires on Sept. 30, after 30 years with Salem City Schools. Seibert will be the constituent services and government relations officer for Roanoke Public Schools.
The board requested internal applications and interviewed the candidates who formally applied. School Board Chairman David Preston said in the announcement that Hicks’ extensive experience and institutional knowledge made him the top choice.
“Curtis is a dynamic leader who relates extremely well to students, teachers and parents,” Preston said. “He has the unique ability engage these groups, even when they are at odds or struggling, and find the common ground that ultimately benefits the child.”
Hicks and his wife, Marcia, have three children who are products of the Salem schools, and all three plan to be attending in-state universities in 2022, the eldest for a postgraduate degree.
“Our family will be forever grateful for the time and energy that the teachers in Salem invested on our children,” says Hicks. “They were given opportunities that continue to inspire them today.”
Hicks, who grew up on a farm in Alleghany County, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia in 1995, playing football for the Cavaliers. He was a member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll from 1992-1995.
He spent time working in Floyd County and Roanoke County, serving as an assistant principal at both Hidden Valley and Cave Spring High Schools, then was named principal of Glenvar High School in 2003.
Hicks joined Salem Schools in 2007 as the director of secondary instruction. In 2014, he was promoted to assistant superintendent for instruction and since Mike Bryant’s retirement in 2017, he has served as the division’s only assistant superintendent.
“Dr. Seibert entrusted me with many responsibilities, and I am very proud of the strides we have made when it comes to the division’s alternative education and recovery programs, the Random Drug Testing Program for student-athletes, our job shadowing and apprenticeship programs and our use of grant funding to support innovation," Hicks said in the announcement.
Hicks earned his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas in May 2020.
“As a school division and a community, we are still facing lots of uncertainty related to the pandemic,” Preston said in the announcement. “The appointment of Dr. Hicks should give our teachers and our parents a sense of security and reassurance. He is a natural leader, who knows our schools and our personnel as well as anyone.”