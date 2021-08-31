Curtis Hicks to be Salem's next school superintendent

“Curtis is a dynamic leader who relates extremely well to students, teachers and parents,” Preston said. “He has the unique ability engage these groups, even when they are at odds or struggling, and find the common ground that ultimately benefits the child.”

Hicks and his wife, Marcia, have three children who are products of the Salem schools, and all three plan to be attending in-state universities in 2022, the eldest for a postgraduate degree.

“Our family will be forever grateful for the time and energy that the teachers in Salem invested on our children,” says Hicks. “They were given opportunities that continue to inspire them today.”

Hicks, who grew up on a farm in Alleghany County, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia in 1995, playing football for the Cavaliers. He was a member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll from 1992-1995.

He spent time working in Floyd County and Roanoke County, serving as an assistant principal at both Hidden Valley and Cave Spring High Schools, then was named principal of Glenvar High School in 2003.