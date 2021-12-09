Danilowicz to be Radford University's eighth president

Bret S. Danilowicz will be Radford University's eighth president, effective July 1, the school announced during a news conference Thursday.

He succeeds Brian Hemphill who left Radford in June to accept another university presidency.

"He is a proven leader and possesses the background and experience required to take us to the next level and into the future. He clearly demonstrated to both the Search Committee and the Board of Visitors his energy and commitment to higher education, as well as his life-long goal of becoming a president of a major university such as Radford," said Robert A. Archer, rector of the board. "I am convinced that Dr. Danilowicz, along with his wife Kay, are a perfect fit for Radford and for the extended Radford community."

The board's selection is the result of a comprehensive search by the 23-member Presidential Search Committee led by chair Susan Whealler Johnston co-chair Jay A. Brown and assisted by the search firm, Greenwood/Asher & Associates, Inc.