Danilowicz to be Radford University's 8th president

A search that began over the summer has come to an end as Radford University announced the hiring of its eighth president Thursday afternoon.

Bret Danilowicz, who has served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University since 2018, said becoming the president of a university is the culmination of nearly two decades of work for him and his wife, Kay.

He succeeds Brian Hemphill, who is now the president at Old Dominion University.

“My wife and I have actually been working for 16 years together towards a presidency, taking purposeful steps to prepare ourselves. Because a presidency is not easy to work through as a couple … We’ve been preparing for 16 years and we were ready,” Danilowicz said following his introduction ceremony to some university stakeholders in the Covington Center.

Danilowicz, 54, also said that he intends to finish his career as the university’s leader.

“I’ve read a lot of notes from former presidents, and it is a common belief that you need to be somewhere for at least 10 years to make a lasting impact,” he said.