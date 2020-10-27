David Preston reappointed to Salem School Board for fifth term

The Salem City Council voted 3–2 Monday night to reappoint David Preston to his fifth term on the Salem School Board. The council's newest members broke with their colleagues to vote for another applicant.

Preston has served on the school board since 2008, when the city council appointed him to fill another member's unexpired term. He has been chairman of the board since 2013. He was previously vice chairman.

Preston, Robin Ott, Teresa Sizemore-Hernandez and Josh Kier applied for the seat. The current term expires at the end of the calendar year. Mayor Renée Turk and Vice Mayor Jim Wallace, who were elected in May, voted for Ott.

Salem is one of the few localities in Virginia, along with Roanoke, that does not have an elected school board. The city council appoints the five-member school board to three-year terms.

Contact Claire Mitzel at 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.