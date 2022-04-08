Debate ensues over BHS lacrosse players' call for peace in Ukraine

The messaging on T-shirts recently worn by Blacksburg High School girls lacrosse players during warmups has stirred another debate - and baffled many in the community - over the subject of political displays in the schools.

The shirts the lacrosse players wore read “Pray for Peace,” an obvious call for resolution to the current conflict in Ukraine.

Montgomery County school officials, however, decided to bar team members from wearing the shirts due to concerns that the messaging conflicts with a district policy on political displays in the schools.

And a suggestion to slightly reword the shirts’ messaging to instead say “Play for Peace” to address concerns over religious connotations has also been declined by district officials, who again cited the policy.

While they supported the administration’s enforcement of district rules, at least a few school board members questioned earlier this week whether the suggestion of “Play for Peace” is really political in nature and whether the current policy is truly in tune with current times.

“I find it hard to believe that our interpretation of some of the policies would politicize peace, if that’s what we’re doing here,” said board member Linwood Hudson during a discussion on the matter this week.

Board Chairwoman Sue Kass said she understands the issue with the messaging on the shirts that were in fact worn, but questions whether the suggested rewording is really problematic.

“The ‘play for peace’ I was little … kind of surprised at,” Kass said. “I even had mentioned that I thought that would be kind of an acceptable compromise … I really struggle with how peace would be controversial.”

District officials, including one member of the division’s legal team, spoke on some of the details that prevent the wearing of the shirts, even if with the reworded message.

“What is the peace from?” said interim Superintendent Annie Whitaker. “A war. And a war is rooted in what? It’s a political war, from people who have differing views.”

Whitaker continued, further speaking on how it specifically leads to issues in the area of school sports.

The purpose of the sports teams is athletics, Whitaker said.

“There isn’t really a reason within a sports team to be wearing school issued uniforms that are promoting anything other than the sport,” she said. “The purpose of that sport is to play that sport.”

Although she didn’t elaborate on the details due to it being a personnel matter, Whitaker pointed out that the shirts were purchased by a school staff member and given to students. She and school system attorney Nicole Cheuk spoke on how that creates a situation that doesn’t quite fall under the protected free speech activities granted to students.

“If students weren’t being led by an adult and they said ‘hey, we’re doing this, and it’s not a time when we typically wear uniforms,’ then yes, that’s their individual speech,” Whitaker said.

MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake reaffirmed the district’s stance on the matter Friday.

“There is a lot of misinformation circulating, and we have to protect our employees related to personnel concerns,” she wrote in a message that also addressed an issue with a recent school library display. “Neither incident is about student speech - that is protected even in the school building. Our staff members have to adhere to different standards as they approach religious, political and other controversial topics when working with students.”

Drake described the recent problem with the lacrosse shirts as a personnel concern. Regarding the library issue, she said a “Stand for Ukraine” display did not meet the standards for library displays, “specifically related to being fair and unbiased.”

The recent issue involving the lacrosse team has also raised questions about whether it’s extension of another debate over teacher displays in the classroom. Some over the past several months have called on the district to allow teachers to put up pride flags in their classroom, arguing that the objects do not truly conflict with a policy on political messaging.

Clare Levison, whose daughter is the senior captain on the lacrosse team, addressed the school board about the matter this week. She said in another interview this week that she’s baffled at the situation, adding that she does understand the concern with the word “pray” but is confused on the issue with the word “play.”

“I was surprised because their reasoning was that it’s political,” Levison said. “I’m just not understanding how peace is political.

“I don’t think that war [in Ukraine] is rooted in people who have different views. Peace is harmony, serenity and tranquility. I don’t know how we wouldn’t want more of that in the world. It’s just surprising to me.”

Levison further elaborated on her concerns in a post she wrote on Facebook late last month:

“Could someone please let the Jews know that Hitler just had a different view than they had? Could someone please let the Buddhists know that Pol Pot just had a different view than they had? And could someone please let the Russians who were sent to the Gulags know that Stalin just had a different view than they had?”

Reached for further comment on the matter, Hudson clarified on Friday that he and other board members are not, at all, condemning the decision from the administration because they were enforcing existing district rules. The board member, however, said he’d like to revisit the rules at the center of the recent issue in the future.

Hudson said the policy in question was written around the mid-2000s, when what was considered political probably differed from what’s deemed political now. He said when many issues today are not really political, at all, in nature, but have been politicized.

“I feel like we’re in a different age now where so many things are political,” he said.

Still, Levison reiterated her confusion over how the simple act of calling for peace in a war torn part of the world is considered political.

“I just think it’s really sad when even peace is deemed political and controversial,” she said. “I think peace is universal. I think it’s something we all want in the world and our personal life.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.