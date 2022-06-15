Declining enrollment, growing expenses prompt Radford University tuition hike

Student costs are increasing this fall at Radford University due to declining enrollment and growing business expenses, according to university Board of Visitor members.

Undergraduates and grad students will pay about 3% more for tuition, along with an almost 4% mandatory fee increase for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, Radford University’s executive committee decided during a special meeting Monday.

An average in-state sophomore living in university housing this fall and next spring can expect to pay about $723 more than their freshman year, for a total annual rate of $22,412, or a 3.3% overall increase, according to university documents.

In a press release, university board Rector Bob Archer said tuition increases for valued students reflect “the realities of operating a university from a business perspective.”

"We have been most fortunate, with the assistance of the Commonwealth of Virginia, in maintaining an even tuition rate for a four-year period,” Archer said. “At this time, the Board feels that a modest increase is justified due to the impact of increased costs at all levels, as well as other factors.”

One of those factors is enrollment. Since enrolling a record-high 11,870 total students in fall 2019, a headcount this spring showed 7,873 total Radford students, with further decreases projected this fall, according to university documents.

“Enrollment for 2022-23 on main campus is conservatively projected just below prior year levels,” a board report said. “Mostly due to remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic… with some students choosing to delay their return to campus.”

State-mandated salary increases at Radford are calculated at about $5 million, in addition to other state-required expenditures, documents show. Other factors considered in the tuition increase are the state budget and critical institutional priorities, the press release said.

"We would all prefer that there be no increase," said Mark Lawrence, a member of the executive committee and former rector, in the press release. "But at the same time, we have to maintain the financial integrity of the enterprise and the ability to operate in a way that creates value for the students."

Tuition costs in Virginia remain a mixed bag. Some schools have raised their prices, citing new expenses and an inability to maintain quality without charging more. Others have kept their tuition flat, acknowledging the burden students already face in the form of inflation.

At Virginia Tech, for instance, tuition for in-state undergrads will be the same in 2022-23, but it will rise by 3% for other student groups.

