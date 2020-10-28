Despite goal, Virginia Tech reports more online teaching for spring semester

Despite a push for more in-person classes, spring at Virginia Tech is shaping up to be about as virtual as the fall semester, if not more so.
"Current estimates of the proportions of in-person or hybrid instruction planned for the spring are slightly lower than those for this fall," Provost Cyril Clarke wrote in a message to faculty Wednesday. "Clearly, this does not align with our commitment to make progress in advancing in-person learning."
Clarke asked professors to reassess their initial plans to see if they could move online courses back into the classroom, particularly those with 25 or fewer students, as well as laboratories and field experiences.
Tuesday marked the first day that students could register online for classes. Registration ends Nov. 10.
The university is telling students that the modality — whether online, in-person, or a mix of both — listed next to courses could change in the next few weeks.
"I recognize that I am asking you [faculty] to review preliminary plans in an expedited manner when you already have much to do, but this is an important issue," Clarke said. "Providing in-person learning opportunities to the greatest extent possible continues to be our commitment and is critical to the success and well-being of our students."
Clarke said Tech must work toward more in-person and hybrid courses in the spring than what's being offered in the fall.
"While I acknowledge our concern about the recent increased infection rates across the U.S., the situation on our campus is stable due in large part to the commitment of our campus community to following public health and safety measures," he wrote.
Tech's COVID-19 dashboard showed 89 student cases over the previous seven days ending on Tuesday, out of nearly 2,900 tests. The university estimates that 1,265 students and employees have recovered from the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, 64% of undergraduate classes for the spring were set to be online, 30% in hybrid mode and 6% in person, according to Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman.
During the fall semester, about 62% of undergraduate courses were online-only, with another 32% hybrid and 6% in-person, according to figures from August, though Clarke's message Wednesday cited a fall semester with 30% of courses as hybrids and 6% fully in-person.
Owczarski stressed that estimates on spring classes could change quickly.
Earlier this month, the university said it would make an effort toward more in-person instruction for the spring semester.
“I think there will be more in-person classes. I think the provost has indicated that he would like to see more,” Karen DePauw, dean for graduate education, said in a virtual town hall last Thursday. “The vast majority are still going to be online or hybrid.”
(DePauw, who announced her retirement in January, later said she would delay her retirement by a year because of the pandemic.)
Dawn Jefferies, associate director of visual strategy, who moderated Tech’s town hall last week, started the discussion by saying, “We received hundreds of questions, but the overwhelming majority were about the same thing, which is spring break.”
Tech’s plans for the spring semester include divvying up the traditional weeklong spring break into five one-day breaks spread throughout the semester. The plan was immediately met with backlash online from many students. Two different online petitions seeking to reverse the decision together have garnered more than 4,600 signatures.
“We struggled over this decision,” Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said at the town hall. “Did we want to do this? No. Did we need to do this? Yes.”
Colleges nationwide are foregoing weeklong breaks out of concern that traveling will further spread the coronavirus.
Shushok explained that breaks are held each day of the week because three-day weekends would limit hours of some classes compared to others.
The university opted not to end classes a week early — as some schools, including Radford University, have done — in part because that could shrink Tech’s capacity to dole out financial aid, according to Rick Sparks, the university registrar.
“We’re really calling those well-being days,” Shushok said about the daylong breaks, and the university is “encouraging everyone to think about those as a real day off.”
If a break falls on a Wednesday, he said for example, students shouldn’t be coming back to a Thursday filled with lots of work.
University leaders are telling professors to be mindful of when assignments are due and exams are held, panelists said.
The spring semester will also see some more flexibility in the student life experience.
Students who change their minds about living on campus next semester can cancel their housing and dining contracts with a full refund if they do so by Dec. 7, Shushok said.
That’s also when residential students can sign up for a move-in slot. Like the fall semester, Tech will stagger the number of people moving in at the same time to reduce crowds.
Shushok said the spring semester will see more in-person programming for students, but with the same public health guidelines of masks and physical distancing in place.
A pod program will allow groups of eight to 10 students to sign up for housing. Rooms were limited to three people in the fall semester.
Tech will also expand its meal plans to a limited number of students living off-campus, Shushok said. Students can add their name to an online waitlist.
Occupation limits on dining halls will remain.
