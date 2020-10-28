Despite goal, Virginia Tech reports more online teaching for spring semester

Despite a push for more in-person classes, spring at Virginia Tech is shaping up to be about as virtual as the fall semester, if not more so.

"Current estimates of the proportions of in-person or hybrid instruction planned for the spring are slightly lower than those for this fall," Provost Cyril Clarke wrote in a message to faculty Wednesday. "Clearly, this does not align with our commitment to make progress in advancing in-person learning."

Clarke asked professors to reassess their initial plans to see if they could move online courses back into the classroom, particularly those with 25 or fewer students, as well as laboratories and field experiences.

Tuesday marked the first day that students could register online for classes. Registration ends Nov. 10.

The university is telling students that the modality — whether online, in-person, or a mix of both — listed next to courses could change in the next few weeks.

"I recognize that I am asking you [faculty] to review preliminary plans in an expedited manner when you already have much to do, but this is an important issue," Clarke said. "Providing in-person learning opportunities to the greatest extent possible continues to be our commitment and is critical to the success and well-being of our students."