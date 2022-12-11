Do universities restrict free speech? Virginia Tech, Radford presidents weigh in

Presidents at Virginia Tech and Radford University said they are committed to encouraging freedom of expression for everyone, in response to public perceptions and a legal challenge suggesting First Amendment rights are sometimes restricted on campus.

Leadership at Virginia Tech is reviewing a statement from a university task force on freedom of expression and inquiry, said President Tim Sands during a quarterly board meeting last month.

That task force to examine the status of free speech on campus was chartered at the start of the academic year, he said. An extensive discussion of its report will follow.

“Issues of free expression and academic freedom have been front and center in recent years, especially on our campuses,” Sands said. “Declining trust in higher education as a force for good in the country is due in part to perceptions that our campuses restrict free speech.”

As Virginia Tech President, Sands is named in an ongoing legal challenge from free expression group Speech First, whose lawyers said that university policies have chilled the First Amendment rights of some students, particularly those with conservative political beliefs.

“On the right, the public increasingly believes that universities indoctrinate their students with leftist ideology,” Sands said. “On the left, many believe that our universities propagate historical disparities in wealth and fail at creating inclusive environments where everyone has a fair chance to succeed.”

Oral arguments for the Speech First case against Virginia Tech were heard in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in late October, and federal judges have yet to issue a ruling. In those arguments, the university maintained that its policies are not problematic.

“You can find evidence for both arguments on any campus, depending on your perspective,” Sands said to the university board. “I personally believe that our campuses reflect society as a whole more than they reshape it, at least in the short run.”

But, college students are meant to learn skills that will help them reshape society for the better, Sands said.

“We do have a responsibility, however, to impart on our students the skills they need to have civil conversations across differences,” Sands said. “They need exemplars, programs and structure to build those skills.”

A council of college presidents in Virginia have written a statement, soon to be published, expressing collective support for freedom of expression on their campuses, said Radford University President Bret Danilowicz during a university board meeting on Dec. 2.

“It’s just for all the presidents to indicate how supportive we are of freedom of expression,” Danilowicz said. “We wanted to make that clear that public education is in good hands. We are very supportive of efforts in that area.”

Similar to Virginia Tech, Radford has also launched a task force on civil discourse and freedom of expression. The group is composed of faculty, staff and students, Danilowicz said.

“They are exploring curricular and co-curricular opportunities for campus engagement,” Danilowicz said. “With the goal of having actionable recommendations for improvement to the freedom of expression by the end of the spring semester.”

During the Virginia Tech board meeting, Sands added that teachers also need to be able to teach freely.

“While free expression is being challenged, it’s also clear that academic freedom is under attack from all sides,” Sands said. “It’s difficult to untangle free expression from academic freedom on a university campus. They are interdependent.”

He said a university must ensure its policies reflect its values. That includes academic freedom for instructors, allowing them to teach without fear of censorship, in addition to ensuring student expression.

“Our faculty need to be able to test a wide range of ideas through scholarly analysis, inquiry,” Sands said. “Limiting inquiry diminishes the value of credibility and staying power of that scholarship.”