Donation breaks records, enables Hollins University endowment

“What's so exciting about this is the $75 million goes into our endowment, and what that means is we will be able to in perpetuity draw upon this gift to fund financial aid and scholarships,” Hinton said. “It allows us to create access for communities that need support being able to attend Hollins, but it also ensures that support is there going forward.”

Presently, Hollins University invests $21 million annually in financial aid, she said. Currently, the undergraduate student body is 36% low-income, 34% first generation, and 30% students of color.

"What makes Hollins so unique is we have this culture of supporting one another, and this is sort of an outsized example of how that works," Hinton said, emphasizing that alums give back in many different ways. "It is just how Hollins alumnae value the experience they had, and their deep desire to ensure others get to have a similar experience."

The funds also come at a crucial time for women's colleges, which in the United States numbered more than 200 during the 1960s, according to the release. Financial insecurity and long-term instability have dwindled those numbers to fewer than 40 schools today, the release said.