Drug usage continues downward trend among Roanoke County students, survey shows

While the percentage of Roanoke County high school students who report drinking and driving remains in the single digits, nearly half of students report using their phone while driving, according to the 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
Approximately 47% high school students reported using their phone while driving, said Prevention Council of Roanoke Executive Director Nancy Hans. Meanwhile, 5% of students reported drinking and driving, a figure nearly three times lower than in 2002, the first year the survey was given.
”That’s definitely trending in the right direction,” Hans told the Roanoke County School Board on Thursday.
The biennial survey developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by Roanoke County Public Schools asks middle and high school students questions about topics ranging from violence and mental health to substance and technology use, according to Karen Garlow, the division’s supervisor of school counseling. This year’s survey was given in February.
The results are used by the school division and local partners such as the Prevention Council to develop programs and work on prevention and intervention through community outreach. One such example is targeted programming about heroin, which Hans said the division implemented following high reported usage. In 2020, 3.4% of students reported using the opioid, compared to 7% in 2014 and 5.3% in 2016.
Overall drug usage has continued to trend downward among middle and high school students, although Hans said the school division needs to continue to target marijuana.
Approximately 6% of middle school students and 30% of high school students reported ever using marijuana, a downward trend. One of several new questions included in this year’s survey asked students whether they used a vape device with cannabis extract. Approximately 5% of middle school students and 20% of high school students reported that they do.
Both middle and high school students reported spending more time on a screen compared to 2018, according to the data.
Hans emphasized that “a school does not have an alcohol and other drug problem.” Rather, it’s a community issue, and “the response must come from the community and working with the school.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!