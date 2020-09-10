Drug usage continues downward trend among Roanoke County students, survey shows

While the percentage of Roanoke County high school students who report drinking and driving remains in the single digits, nearly half of students report using their phone while driving, according to the 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Approximately 47% high school students reported using their phone while driving, said Prevention Council of Roanoke Executive Director Nancy Hans. Meanwhile, 5% of students reported drinking and driving, a figure nearly three times lower than in 2002, the first year the survey was given.

”That’s definitely trending in the right direction,” Hans told the Roanoke County School Board on Thursday.

The biennial survey developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by Roanoke County Public Schools asks middle and high school students questions about topics ranging from violence and mental health to substance and technology use, according to Karen Garlow, the division’s supervisor of school counseling. This year’s survey was given in February.