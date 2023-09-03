CHRISTIANSBURG — A key issue with the fire sprinkler system at Eastern Montgomery Elementary School has yet to be repaired, but district officials said they are looking to make the fix as soon as possible.

The issue is over the water pressure controls for the sprinkler system, which is among a list of pressing district-wide facility needs that Montgomery County Public Schools is addressing.

MCPS officials said last year that the sprinkler system would function in the event of a fire, but wouldn’t be as effective as it’s designed to be due to a low water pressure problem that could affect the spray radius and ultimately its ability to fight fires.

The sprinkler system issue was among a number of various facility projects that MCPS officials covered this week during a joint meeting between the county’s School Board and Board of Supervisors.

An internal pump room for the water pressure controls project at Eastern Montgomery Elementary has been designed and the plans are going through the required third-party review process, district officials said.

The project was originally estimated to cost $128,289, but that figure has since been revised to $375,000, according to information the district presented this week.

Superintendent Bernard Bragen couldn’t provide an exact timeline for the project’s completion, but said it’s a fix they intend to make as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the district has assigned an employee to the elementary school to take on fire watch duties, said school system spokeswoman Brenda Drake. The employee, who needs to be present for the building to be open for classes, is tasked with keeping an eye out for issues and undertaking measures to either address or prevent problems, she said.

Beyond Eastern Montgomery Elementary, the district is tackling a number of other needs across the schools, through both projects that are currently in the works and anticipated.

For example, MCPS is looking to address anticipated safety needs that officials said may be identified through some safety and facilities studies. Some of the work that could come following these studies include the addition of badge readers and cameras.

MCPS estimates the work to address these safety needs could cost approximately $1 million, according to information presented last week. District officials said they are currently exploring door barricade systems and locks on all classroom doors and have purchased a small supply of barricades for first-hand evaluations.

District officials also provided updates on ongoing work to fix roofing issues at a number of schools, another point that both school board members and county supervisors have voiced concerns about.

The roof replacement projects at Belview Elementary School, Christiansburg Elementary School and Montgomery Central are, respectively, 85%, 75% and 85% complete, district officials said. The district anticipates each of those projects to be done this month.

The district originally estimated the Belview roof project at $1.2 million, but that cost has since been revised to $800,280. The CES roof project’s original estimate was $1.1 million and that cost went up to $1.4 million. The only cost figure provided for the Montgomery Central roof project is $821,443.