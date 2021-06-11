Education about race, guidelines about transgender children come to Botetourt County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As a superintendent of a school division, my main focus is doing what’s right for kids,” he said on Friday. “And you now what? I know for a fact that doesn’t mean that parents will always be in agreement with that.”

It was unclear whether any of the people who spoke had children currently in the school system.

The 1619 project, led by project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones and featuring multiple essays regarding race in America, has a Virginia-specific thesis. Its contention is that American history began in 1619, when slavery was introduced to Virginia, then a British colony. The project, according to the Times magazine, “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”

Debate about it has broken out along political lines as schools nationwide have used it in their teachings. Multiple states have moved to ban the project’s use in their schools, with varying results. To cite two examples, Florida has banned it, but in Arkansas, both the House and Senate declined.