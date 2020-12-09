Education Notebook: Breakfast with Santa will raise funds for Roanoke's homeless students

Roanoke City Public Schools' fifth annual Breakfast with Santa will be held this weekend, with proceeds benefiting students experiencing homelessness.
This year's breakfast will be a drive-thru event because of the pandemic. The fundraiser will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W. Attendees will receive a breakfast of pancakes, bacon and baked apples, according to the event information. Children also will receive a craft and picture with Santa Claus.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and school system employees and $20 for a family of four, according to the event information. Both cash and checks are accepted; checks should be made out to Roanoke City Public Schools, with "Help the Homeless Fund" listed in the memo section.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the school system's Help the Homeless fund. SodexoMAGIC, the district's food services program, and its vendors will donate the food, so 100% of proceeds will benefit students, according to district spokesman Justin McLeod.
Already, $18,000 has been raised through sponsorships — a record amount, McLeod said. The funds will be used to purchase Kroger gift cards for families experiencing homelessness during the holidays, McLeod said.
Breakfast with Santa is hosted by the STAR Council, which is made up of a group of William Fleming and Patrick Henry High students dedicated to assisting students experiencing homelessness.
Acting principals, communications director named in Roanoke
Roanoke Superintedent Verletta White on Tuesday named three assistant principals to acting principal roles to temporarily fill vacancies. Their predecessors recently took new positions in Central Office as part of an administrative reorganization.
Reyhan Deskins will be acting principal of William Fleming High School, Ryan Loose will be acting principal of John P. Fishwick Middle School and Elizabeth Garst will be acting principal of Forest Park Academy.
White also said she will include "more voice and more transparency" in the principal selection process. Moving forward, the district will hold staff and community meetings when there is a vacancy to assist in developing criteria for selection of a permanent principal.
She also named Kelly Sandridge as executive director of communications and marketing. Sandridge is currently vice president of brand strategies and external affairs for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.
"I believe through strong marketing and transparent communication strategies, our students, their families and the community will become more engaged and invested in the future of Roanoke City Schools," Sandridge said.
