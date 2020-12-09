Education Notebook: Breakfast with Santa will raise funds for Roanoke's homeless students

Roanoke City Public Schools' fifth annual Breakfast with Santa will be held this weekend, with proceeds benefiting students experiencing homelessness.

This year's breakfast will be a drive-thru event because of the pandemic. The fundraiser will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W. Attendees will receive a breakfast of pancakes, bacon and baked apples, according to the event information. Children also will receive a craft and picture with Santa Claus.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and school system employees and $20 for a family of four, according to the event information. Both cash and checks are accepted; checks should be made out to Roanoke City Public Schools, with "Help the Homeless Fund" listed in the memo section.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the school system's Help the Homeless fund. SodexoMAGIC, the district's food services program, and its vendors will donate the food, so 100% of proceeds will benefit students, according to district spokesman Justin McLeod.

Already, $18,000 has been raised through sponsorships — a record amount, McLeod said. The funds will be used to purchase Kroger gift cards for families experiencing homelessness during the holidays, McLeod said.