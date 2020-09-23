Education Notebook: Franklin County teacher in the running for Virginia Teacher of the Year

A fifth-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School in Franklin County is one of eight regional Virginia Teachers of the Year. The statewide winner will be announced Oct. 8.
Anthony Swann is the Region 6 Teacher of the Year, Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week.
A panel reviewed portfolios of candidates from each school division to select the regional teachers, according to a Virginia Department of Education news release. The panel will next interview the finalists and select the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, who will be the state's nominee for National Teacher of the Year.
Last year, the Region 6 recipient, Salem teacher Andrea Carson Johnson, went on to be named the 2020 Virginia Teacher of the Year.
Three Virginia teachers have captured the national title since the professional award was first given in 1952, most recently Richmond teacher Rodney Robinson in 2019, according to the release.
Divisions recognized for innovation
Three school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys are among 15 to receive the inaugural "School Division of Innovation" designation from the Virginia Board of Education.
Montgomery County, Roanoke County and Salem public schools received the three-year designation for creating innovative alternatives to traditional instruction.
Montgomery County has offered additional and alternative educational models, according to a news release. That includes the creation of new associate degree pathways, development of an alternative model for professional studies, offering new dual enrollment information technology curricula and supporting work-based learning experiences, according to the release.
Roanoke County received recognition for its use of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports to promote positive behavior and for implementing "multiple approaches and opportunities supporting deeper learning," the release stated.
Salem was recognized for expanding career exploration opportunities and computer science curriculum and for offering extended summer learning, according to the release. The division also was lauded for implementing standards-based grading and reporting, which is based on a student's demonstrated understanding of specific learning standards.
Acting chief operating officer named in Roanoke
Roanoke City Public School’s Chief of Security Chris Perkins has been named acting chief operations officer, Superintendent Verletta White announced Tuesday.
Perkins will maintain his current role while he leads the district’s operations, which includes facilities, transportation, technology and food services, according to spokesman Justin McLeod. The position is not new, McLeod said.
