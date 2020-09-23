Education Notebook: Franklin County teacher in the running for Virginia Teacher of the Year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fifth-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School in Franklin County is one of eight regional Virginia Teachers of the Year. The statewide winner will be announced Oct. 8.

Anthony Swann is the Region 6 Teacher of the Year, Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week.

A panel reviewed portfolios of candidates from each school division to select the regional teachers, according to a Virginia Department of Education news release. The panel will next interview the finalists and select the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, who will be the state's nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

Last year, the Region 6 recipient, Salem teacher Andrea Carson Johnson, went on to be named the 2020 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Three Virginia teachers have captured the national title since the professional award was first given in 1952, most recently Richmond teacher Rodney Robinson in 2019, according to the release.

Divisions recognized for innovation

Three school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys are among 15 to receive the inaugural "School Division of Innovation" designation from the Virginia Board of Education.