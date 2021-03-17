Education Notebook: Help us report on segregation within Roanoke schools

In 2009, the Roanoke School Board took on the daunting task of making the first major changes to the school division's attendance boundaries in nearly 40 years.

The patchwork map, imposed by a federal court in the early 1970s, called for hundreds of students to be bused across town. The majority of those bused were Black students, while most white students got to stay in their neighborhood schools.

Over the decades, schools became resegregated due to shifting housing patterns. Residential patterns also caused some schools to have too many — or too few — students, prompting the rezoning.

Next month marks 12 years since the school board voted to end crosstown busing and send students to schools in their neighborhoods. This year also marks 50 years since Roanoke schools fully desegregated.

The Roanoke Times is embarking on a series to explore the effects of the 2009 decision. [Education reporter Claire Mitzel is working on the series while participating in the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism's 2020 Data Fellowship.]