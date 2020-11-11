Education Notebook: Hidden Valley Middle School principal to retire, Salem teachers honored

Hidden Valley Middle School Principal Sammy Fudge will retire at the end of the month, Roanoke County Public Schools announced last week. An acting principal has not yet been named.

Fudge was tapped to lead Hidden Valley Middle in 2019 after Mike Riley became the district's director of secondary instruction. Fudge previously worked as a principal at a high school in Georgia. He spent most of his administrative career in New Kent County and Williamsburg-James City County schools, according to a news release. He also taught in Hampton for 17 years.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time at Hidden Valley Middle School and this amazing staff," Fudge said in the release. "After a great deal of contemplation, I felt that this was the right time, and so I have decided to retire this month. This was not an easy decision and I will miss being part of the Eagles family."

Salem honors teachers of the year

The Salem School Board on Tuesday honored their six 2019–20 teachers of the year. Tuesday's ceremony was in lieu of the division's usual spring reception, which was canceled due to the pandemic.