 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education Notebook: Hidden Valley Middle School principal to retire, Salem teachers honored
0 comments

Education Notebook: Hidden Valley Middle School principal to retire, Salem teachers honored

{{featured_button_text}}

Hidden Valley Middle School Principal Sammy Fudge will retire at the end of the month, Roanoke County Public Schools announced last week. An acting principal has not yet been named.

Fudge was tapped to lead Hidden Valley Middle in 2019 after Mike Riley became the district's director of secondary instruction. Fudge previously worked as a principal at a high school in Georgia. He spent most of his administrative career in New Kent County and Williamsburg-James City County schools, according to a news release. He also taught in Hampton for 17 years.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time at Hidden Valley Middle School and this amazing staff," Fudge said in the release. "After a great deal of contemplation, I felt that this was the right time, and so I have decided to retire this month. This was not an easy decision and I will miss being part of the Eagles family."

Salem honors teachers of the year

The Salem School Board on Tuesday honored their six 2019–20 teachers of the year. Tuesday's ceremony was in lieu of the division's usual spring reception, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

The teachers are: Gretchen Bower, East Salem Elementary; Susan Gardner, Salem High; Olivia Kiser, Andrew Lewis Middle; Christine Robertson, West Salem Elementary; Terri Vangelos, G.W. Carver Elementary; Kaitlin Webb, South Salem Elementary.

Kiser, a choir director at Andrew Lewis, is the division's 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Olivia Kiser

Olivia Kiser

 Courtesy of Salem City Schools
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert