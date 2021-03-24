 Skip to main content
Education Notebook: Hidden Valley's Bayer named middle school teacher of the year
Education Notebook: Hidden Valley's Bayer named middle school teacher of the year

Sarah Bayer

Hidden Valley Middle School teacher Sarah Bayer reacts after learning that she was named middle school teacher of the year by the Virginia Middle School Association. Bayer, a seventh grade math teacher, was praised for creating “a warm and inviting classroom in which her students can flourish.”

 Courtesy of Roanoke County Schools

A Roanoke County teacher has been named the state’s top middle school educator by the Virginia Middle School Association.

Sarah Bayer, a seventh grade math teacher at Hidden Valley Middle School, is the recipient of this year’s Master in the Middle Teacher of the Year Award. The award honors a middle school teacher “who has demonstrated a devotion to teaching young adolescents and a commitment to best middle level practices,” according to the association.

Bayer, a 16-year teacher, received the award Monday during a surprise presentation at Hidden Valley Middle. Monday also marked the first day of four-day in-person instruction for Roanoke County secondary students since the pandemic began.

“I don’t know if I can top this feeling again,” Bayer said. “It was a special day, just having the students in the classroom and seeing all their faces; it was so fulfilling and exciting. I told my students: ‘Look to your left, look to your right. It’s been over a year, this has never happened.’ And then at the end of the day, I walk up here and receive this award — this is amazing.”

Bayer was nominated by her colleagues, according to association President Skyles Calhoun. Bayer quickly “rose to the top” as the selection committee reviewed nominations, Calhoun said.

“She loves working with seventh graders and is intentional in creating a warm and inviting classroom in which her students can flourish,” stated a news release.

Bayer uses a “clap down” routine for students to encourage each other and celebrate their successes, and students take ownership of learning through her “You Be Bayer” metacognitive strategy, according to the news release.

“You are one of the most exceptional math teachers I’ve ever known,” Principal Chris Benson told Bayer. “Not just in the way that you teach, but in the way that you know your students. You know what they’ve learned, you know what they haven’t learned, and you go back and you help them fix the problems that they’ve had. ... I can’t think of anybody else more deserving.”

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

