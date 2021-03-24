Education Notebook: Hidden Valley's Bayer named middle school teacher of the year

A Roanoke County teacher has been named the state’s top middle school educator by the Virginia Middle School Association.

Sarah Bayer, a seventh grade math teacher at Hidden Valley Middle School, is the recipient of this year’s Master in the Middle Teacher of the Year Award. The award honors a middle school teacher “who has demonstrated a devotion to teaching young adolescents and a commitment to best middle level practices,” according to the association.

Bayer, a 16-year teacher, received the award Monday during a surprise presentation at Hidden Valley Middle. Monday also marked the first day of four-day in-person instruction for Roanoke County secondary students since the pandemic began.

“I don’t know if I can top this feeling again,” Bayer said. “It was a special day, just having the students in the classroom and seeing all their faces; it was so fulfilling and exciting. I told my students: ‘Look to your left, look to your right. It’s been over a year, this has never happened.’ And then at the end of the day, I walk up here and receive this award — this is amazing.”

Bayer was nominated by her colleagues, according to association President Skyles Calhoun. Bayer quickly “rose to the top” as the selection committee reviewed nominations, Calhoun said.