Education Notebook: High school students from region selected for state traffic council

Six area high school students have been selected to serve on the state's youth traffic safety advisory council.

A total of 14 Virginia students were recently named to the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety's Youth Advisory Council.

YOVASO is a peer-to-peer education and prevention program related to teen traffic safety. The advisory council works with the organization on a statewide level to develop programs and messages for their peers. This year's focus will be on speed prevention and increasing seat belt usage, according to a news release.

The council will also develop new ways to reach teenagers both in school and remotely during the pandemic, according to Callie Clary, coordinator for the advisory council and a regional YOVASO trainer.

Local council members are:

Haley Gott, Franklin County High School, sophomore.

Payton Poindexter, Jefferson Forest High School, junior.

Bailey Dills, Liberty High School, junior.

Breyon Mayo, Patrick Henry High School, senior.

Bryanna Mayo, Patrick Henry High School, senior.

Derrick Hughes, Staunton River High School, sophomore.

