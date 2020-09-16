 Skip to main content
Education Notebook: Hollins University to host conversation on racial justice with legal scholar
Education Notebook: Hollins University to host conversation on racial justice with legal scholar

Michelle Alexander

Michelle Alexander is a scholar and the author of “The New Jim Crow” on racism.

 Courtesy of Hollins University

As part of its distinguished speakers series, Hollins University will hold a “virtual conversation” next week with legal scholar Michelle Alexander, the bestselling author of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.”

The webinar is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday and is open to the Hollins campus community, according to a news release. The Zoom question and answer session between Alexander and Hollins University President Mary Dana Hinton is titled “The New Jim Crow: A Dialogue in Support of a Multi-Racial, Multi-Ethnic Justice Movement in America.”

Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow” focuses on systemic racism and racial injustice within the modern legal system. Alexander is a legal scholar, social justice advocate, columnist at The New York Times and visiting professor at Union Theological Seminary in New York, according to the news release.

Youth program receives grant

Community Youth Program at St. John’s Episcopal Church recently received a $2,000 literacy grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, according to a news release.

The program was one of 18 organizations in Virginia to receive a grant. The grants will benefit a total 4,500 Virginia children, according to the release. The foundation supports adult, family, summer and youth literacy.

“Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

St. John’s Community Youth Program provide after-school and summer support to at-risk fourth through eighth grade Roanoke students, according to its website.

