Education Notebook: Hollins University to host conversation on racial justice with legal scholar

As part of its distinguished speakers series, Hollins University will hold a “virtual conversation” next week with legal scholar Michelle Alexander, the bestselling author of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.”

The webinar is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday and is open to the Hollins campus community, according to a news release. The Zoom question and answer session between Alexander and Hollins University President Mary Dana Hinton is titled “The New Jim Crow: A Dialogue in Support of a Multi-Racial, Multi-Ethnic Justice Movement in America.”

Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow” focuses on systemic racism and racial injustice within the modern legal system. Alexander is a legal scholar, social justice advocate, columnist at The New York Times and visiting professor at Union Theological Seminary in New York, according to the news release.

Youth program receives grant

Community Youth Program at St. John’s Episcopal Church recently received a $2,000 literacy grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, according to a news release.