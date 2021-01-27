Education Notebook: Lord Botetourt High School Key Club receives grant

The Lord Botetourt High School Key Club has received a grant for $1,000 to assist members with a high-impact service project. Lord Botetourt was one of only 69 Key Clubs worldwide to receive funds from the Kiwanis Children’s Fund through Key Club International.

The club plans to distribute more than 120 "K Boxes" to Botetourt youth the week before spring break. The boxes will contain healthy food items, school supplies, a handwritten note, art and recreational supplies and personal care items, according to the release.

Throughout the pandemic, the Key Club has remained active in the community. The local club has donated 75 meals to Straight Street, packed and delivered fruit baskets for teachers and essential workers, volunteered for the annual Kiwanis Recycling Day and partnered with the James River High School Key Club to serve the Botetourt Food Pantry.

Donations to assist the club with service projects can be made by contacting keyclublbhs20@gmail.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.