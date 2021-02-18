Education Notebook: New Virginia Western scholarship aims to increase diversity in advertising

A new scholarship from the Virginia Western Educational Foundation will support students of color who plan to enter a career in the communications and advertising industries.
The Virginia Western BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Annual Scholarship will available to students enrolled in at least six credits per semester in a communications or advertising program. Students can apply for the scholarship, which will be available in the fall, starting March 1 at virginiawestern.edu/foundation/scholarship/index.php.
The annual, endowed scholarship, announced during Black History Month, was created with a lead gift from Access Advertising and Public Relations, a Roanoke-based marketing and communications agency.
“We acknowledge that this scholarship is not a solution and is only one small step in welcoming new voices and new talent to our industry,” said Access President and CEO Tony Pearman. “Access, along with others, still has a lot of work to do; but our hope is that our peers will join us in creating opportunities to inspire BIPOC students to share their voices with the world through our industry.”
Community college graduation to go virtual
Patrick Henry Community College’s spring commencement will be held via Facebook Live, the college recently announced. The graduation ceremony will be held 10 a.m. on May 15.
Students’ photos will be shown on the screen as the college announces their name, degree, credentials and awards, according to a news release.
“This group of graduates may be our most resilient graduating class yet — sticking with their studies through one of the most unprecedented years we have ever experienced. Truly, these students have earned the right to be honored and recognized,” President Angeline Godwin said in the release. “While we are saddened that we cannot be in-person for this event, we are looking forward to celebrating all the accomplishments of our 2021 grads.”
Salem High welcomes assistant principal
Salem School Board last week appointed Sara Epperly as an assistant principal at Salem High School, effective July 1. Epperly is currently the division’s English learner and preschool coordinator. She will continue as English learner program coordinator, the division said.
Epperly was previously an assistant principal at both Andrew Lewis Middle and G.W. Carver Elementary. She has three degrees from the University of Virginia — a bachelor’s and two masters — and last year earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Old Dominion University, according to a news release.
“My parents moved to Salem when I began high school, because the school provided special opportunities and the school division inspired their trust,” Epperly said in the release. “I hope to help ensure a similar experience for today’s students, as we work to provide a rigorous, vibrant and safe learning environment.”