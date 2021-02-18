Education Notebook: New Virginia Western scholarship aims to increase diversity in advertising

Students’ photos will be shown on the screen as the college announces their name, degree, credentials and awards, according to a news release.

“This group of graduates may be our most resilient graduating class yet — sticking with their studies through one of the most unprecedented years we have ever experienced. Truly, these students have earned the right to be honored and recognized,” President Angeline Godwin said in the release. “While we are saddened that we cannot be in-person for this event, we are looking forward to celebrating all the accomplishments of our 2021 grads.”

Salem High welcomes assistant principal

Salem School Board last week appointed Sara Epperly as an assistant principal at Salem High School, effective July 1. Epperly is currently the division’s English learner and preschool coordinator. She will continue as English learner program coordinator, the division said.

Epperly was previously an assistant principal at both Andrew Lewis Middle and G.W. Carver Elementary. She has three degrees from the University of Virginia — a bachelor’s and two masters — and last year earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Old Dominion University, according to a news release.