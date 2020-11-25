Education Notebook: Read Mountain Middle School food drive to benefit Botetourt Food Pantry

Read Mountain Middle School will next week begin collecting donations to benefit the Botetourt Food Pantry in Fincastle, and the community is invited to participate.
The food drive will be held from Monday to Dec. 16, said Catey Moretz, a sixth grade English teacher at Read Mountain and the student leadership council sponsor.
"We always try and pick something that will benefit the community," Moretz said of the school's annual donation drive. "But we were looking to do the Botetourt food bank this year because it directly impacted students in the Botetourt area. And with COVID-19 and job losses, we just felt like this food bank would be where we would devote our time and energy."
Dry, non-perishable items should be donated, Moretz said. Suggested items include canned foods, oatmeal, pancake mix, peanut butter, pasta and snacks. Moretz said the food pantry is trying to provide families with more snacks and breakfast items since kids are home more often than usual due to the pandemic.
Students taking classes remotely will be able to participate in the drive, Moretz said. A tote will be placed outside the school to collect donations from students who are learning remotely. Community members are also welcome to drop off items in the bin, Moretz said.
The drive has been branded as "The Hunger Games Food Drive," Moretz said, a riff off the popular young adult book series. Classes and grade levels will compete against each other to win a free Chick-Fil-A breakfast, teachers can win coupons to wear jeans, and there will be designated themed dress-up days.
Red Ribbon Week awards
Six area schools recently received awards in celebration of Red Ribbon Week, the largest national drug and alcohol abuse prevention campaign. This year's celebration was sponsored by the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition and Blue Ridge Behavioral Health Care.
Fifteen local schools competed for the awards, according to a news release. This year's theme was "Be happy. Be brave. Be drug free."
The winners are:
- Eye Catching Award: Lord Botetourt High School
- Kathy Graham Sullivan Spirit of RRW Award: Troutville Elementary School
- Making a Difference Award: Oak Grove Elementary School
- Outside the Box: Patrick Henry High School
- Shedding Light Award: Cave Spring High School
- All Aboard Award: Cave Spring Middle School
