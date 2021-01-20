Education Notebook: Roanoke County, Salem receive classroom and library grants

Roanoke County school libraries and Salem teachers recently received grants through two different organizations, both of which will boost literature offerings to students.

Roanoke County Public Schools received $12,600 through the William J. Cage Library Trust Grant, and four Salem teachers received classroom grants totaling $550 through the Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international sorority for women educators.

Through the Cage grant, each of the 26 Roanoke County school libraries will receive $483, according to Heather Balsley, the school system's lead librarian. The funds will be used to purchase books and e-books

"We have a really big e-book selection now because of COVID that provides equity to all of our students, whether they're at home, hybrid or in school," Balsley told the school board on Tuesday.

The Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa awards annual classroom grants to Roanoke County and Salem teachers, according to a news release. The local chapter this year chose four Salem educators: first grade teacher Janice Simmons and fourth grade teacher Carrie Overstreet, both of East Salem Elementary School, and librarian Lauren Mabry and Andrew Lewis Middle eighth grade teacher Alix Tobasco, both of Andrew Lewis Middle School.

Simmons, Mabry and Tobasco plan to buy various library or classroom books with their grants, and Overstreet plans to buy a subscription to a website with activities tailored toward students' strengths, according to the news release.

