Education Notebook: Roanoke legal community raises money for school laundry services

Roanoke's lawyers and judges are endeavoring to put washers and dryers into every city school that wants a set, turning stalled volunteer efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to ensure students have clean clothes.

The Roanoke Bar Association and its philanthropic arm, the Roanoke Law Foundation, are raising money to purchase 21 washer and dryer sets. Already, members have raised enough money to purchase four commercial-grade sets, which are slated to be delivered Thursday, according to RBA President Dan Frankl.

Due to the pandemic, the association and foundation are limited in holding their usual volunteer projects, such as Barrister Book Buddies, where lawyers and judges read to elementary students.

After asking Roanoke City Public Schools how to best assist the school district and its students this school year, a new project was born, Keeping it Clean. The goal is to "increase the morale and the dignity of RCPS students so they will stay in school and, ultimately, graduate," according to the donation letter.

Not all students and their families have access to laundry services. Nearly 60% of city students are considered economically disadvantaged, according to Virginia Department of Education data. Hundreds of students also experience homelessness, according to the district.