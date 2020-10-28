Education Notebook: Roanoke legal community raises money for school laundry services

Roanoke's lawyers and judges are endeavoring to put washers and dryers into every city school that wants a set, turning stalled volunteer efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to ensure students have clean clothes.
The Roanoke Bar Association and its philanthropic arm, the Roanoke Law Foundation, are raising money to purchase 21 washer and dryer sets. Already, members have raised enough money to purchase four commercial-grade sets, which are slated to be delivered Thursday, according to RBA President Dan Frankl.
Due to the pandemic, the association and foundation are limited in holding their usual volunteer projects, such as Barrister Book Buddies, where lawyers and judges read to elementary students.
After asking Roanoke City Public Schools how to best assist the school district and its students this school year, a new project was born, Keeping it Clean. The goal is to "increase the morale and the dignity of RCPS students so they will stay in school and, ultimately, graduate," according to the donation letter.
Not all students and their families have access to laundry services. Nearly 60% of city students are considered economically disadvantaged, according to Virginia Department of Education data. Hundreds of students also experience homelessness, according to the district.
Wearing dirty clothes is uncomfortable, embarrassing and affects academic performance and attendance rates, the donation letter states.
Several schools already have washer and dryers, including Fallon Park Elementary. Monterey Elementary also has a set, and staff washes students' clothes when they notice there is a need, according to district spokesman Justin McLeod. Fairview Elementary recently received a grant for a set, but has not received the units yet, McLeod said.
Now, even more students will benefit. The bar association will raise the funds, and the district will install and maintain the sets. Principals at 21 schools said they would like a set to wash students' clothes, according to McLeod.
The first four sets from the money already raised are headed to Hurt Park Elementary, John P. Fishwick Middle, William Fleming High and Forest Park Academy, McLeod said. Those schools were chosen based on schools' needs.
Those wishing to donate to the bar association's fundraiser can contact Roanoke Law Foundation Executive Director Diane Higgs at rba@roanokebar.com or (540) 342-4905. Checks can be mailed to Roanoke Law Foundation, P.O. Box 18183, Roanoke, VA 24014.
Contact Claire Mitzel at 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.
