A signing ceremony was recently held to acknowledge the King-Earp-Ross Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Emory & Henry College — which will benefit Christiansburg High School students.

The scholarship was established in December 2022 by the initial donor, Evans L. King Jr., to recognize and acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments and life of his father, Evans L. King (a 1934 alumnus), as well as those of James E. “Buddy” Earp (1951) and Omar G. Ross (1954), according to a news release from the college. The endowed scholarship was established with an initial gift of $50,000 by the King family. The scholarship will help support Christiansburg High students to attend Emory & Henry.

“The King-Earp-Ross Memorial Endowed Scholarship recognizes and honors the memories of these three exceptional Emory & Henry graduates who worked for many years in the Montgomery County School System, each serving faithfully as principal of Christiansburg High School at some point in their careers,” said Emory & Henry College President John W. Wells in the release.

“This scholarship also acknowledges the loyalty and steadfast commitment over the years of these three outstanding individuals to their beloved alma mater and recognizes the hundreds of students’ lives touched and transformed by the extraordinary love and devotion of these gentlemen. It is the hope that this scholarship will memorialize the remarkable human qualities of these men and their unwavering spirit as community leaders, educators, coaches, and mentors.”

The scholarship is to be awarded to a graduating senior each year from CHS who has been accepted as a full-time student at Emory & Henry College, has a validated financial need, and has demonstrated leadership and integrity through school and volunteer opportunities. The award shall continue with the student selected for four years of matriculation if the recipient maintains at least a 3.00 overall GPA.

The lives of King, Earp and Ross overlapped and intersected in many ways, according to the release. They had in common their love for and gratitude to Emory & Henry, their patriotism and service in the United States military, strong Christian faith, high moral values, and commitment to their community.

The three were strongly connected through CHS, which was not only the launching point of their careers in education, but also perhaps the most cherished institution of their working lives. King was an alumnus, teacher and principal at CHS, serving as principal when Earp was hired as teacher and head football coach after his decorated service in Korea. King later served as county superintendent when Ross was hired as assistant football coach, eventually replacing Earp as head football coach when Earp moved into school administration. Both Earp and Ross went on to serve as principal of CHS during the period when King was superintendent of schools.

Currently, there are five students attending Emory & Henry from Christiansburg High School and two students who have made deposits to attend starting this fall, according to the release.

- The Roanoke Times