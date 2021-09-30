Facing high COVID transmission rates, Botetourt schools will release students early on Wednesdays

“When a staff member is required to quarantine, it certainly has an impact on the demand for substitutes to fill vacancies,” Moser wrote in an email.

Staff with an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and remain asymptomatic since the current exposure, or have had COVID-19 within the past three months and remain asymptomatic since the current exposure, according to the school system’s COVID-19 health plan.

If a staff member displays symptoms, the policy states that they must remain in quarantine for at least 10 days until symptoms improve, and they’ve gone at least 24 hours with no fever without using fever-reducing medication.

For those who test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic, they must be quarantined for at least 10 days and still have no symptoms of the virus before returning to work, according to the school’s plan. Staff with a positive test and symptoms may be required to quarantine for longer than 10 days.

Botetourt county schools has approximately 4,500 students. Twenty-seven staff members and 108 students have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the school year.

The second semester begins Jan. 5.

