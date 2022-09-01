Fear not, smile: the retiring words of Virginia Tech's Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni has nothing to fear, even in retirement from teaching, as so many students reminded her during 35 years with the Virginia Tech Department of English.

The university announced the internationally known poet and Tech educator's retirement Thursday, the day it became effective, according to the news release.

“They’ve taught me to remember not to be afraid,” Giovanni said of her students, in an interview Thursday. “We are human beings, all of us are, and we have nothing to be afraid of.”

Fear is what causes people to scream and holler and curse at each other, she said. Words can work as a bridge to understanding, but they can also widen chasms of disagreement.

“People are afraid to say something and offend somebody. Well, offend them, what the hell,” Giovanni said. “If they can’t handle it, that’s their fault, it’s not yours… there's nothing to be afraid of.”

But be thoughtful about it. Giovanni said every word is significant, with potential for good or for harm, because the old adage about sticks and stones is false.

“Words hurt. And words stay with us much longer actually than sticks and stones. I think my students and I have seen that together,” Giovanni said. “But we've also known that we have to use the words, that we can't be silenced. That's all we have, really, as writers. All we have is words.”

Asked what stands out from her time at Virginia Tech, Giovanni deferred to others, listing the university presidents she worked under, along with colleagues and football royalty.

“I've had great presidents, and if you have a great president, you end up with great students because they keep bringing in wonderful people,” she said. “I've had good colleagues, and I got the privilege of knowing Frank Beamer. I'm a big football fan anyway, but knowing Frank was like, ‘he’s a star, can I take a picture?’”

Giovanni was named a University Distinguished Professor in 1999. The honor recognizes Virginia Tech faculty whose scholarly work attracts national and/or international recognition.

Her most challenging time at Virginia Tech came in April 2007, when Giovanni was asked to speak at a campus convocation the day following the April 16 tragedy, according to the university announcement of her retirement.

Her remarks, which opened and closed with, "We are Virginia Tech," became iconic bywords of resilience in the wake of the mass shooting on campus.

“I didn’t know how it was going to be received,” she said in the news release. “You just did what you had to do. It still brings tears to my eyes.”

Although her tenure teaching came to a close in the spring, Giovanni said she will still be around on campus, especially for football game days. Less time spent teaching hopefully means more time to continue writing, she said, mentioning a few upcoming children’s books.

“I have a book that's coming out Sept. 27, it's called ‘A Library,’ and it's going to be debuted at the Library of Congress,” Giovanni said. “I can’t even begin to tell you how thrilled I am about that.”

With an assortment of accolades, acknowledgements and awards for her published poems, essays and children’s books, Giovanni has been described as a living legend by the likes of Oprah Winfrey. And Virginia Tech President Tim Sands might agree.

“Her words will continue to inspire us and touch readers around the world,” Sands said in a press release announcing Giovanni’s retirement. “While we will miss her regular presence on campus, she will always be a beloved member of our university community.”

Giovanni didn’t have much to say about how she wants people to remember her ongoing legacy.

“I just hope that I was a good person,” Giovanni said. “That I gave what I had to give.”

And with still more to give, Giovanni, 79, moves along fearlessly, and always with a sense of kinship for Virginia Tech.

“I feel that I will always have a Hokie family, always. I will never be that kind of alone,” Giovanni said. “There will always be a Hokie someplace that will take me in.”

For now, her parting words to the community is advice she often told students:

“You ought to smile when you wake up in the morning and you brush your teeth. You have to brush your teeth, we all know that,” Giovanni said. “Take that smile from the mirror... that’s what you do. You smile.”