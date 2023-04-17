Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater will be the keynote speaker for Ferrum College's 107th commencement ceremony on May 6, the college announced.

Slater, a Ferrum alumnus, has served as secretary of labor since 2022 when he was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Before that he served as assistant secretary for administration and management at the U.S. Department of Labor and assistant secretary of administration for the U.S. Department of Transportation under President Donald Trump.

Slater received his associate degree from Ferrum College in 1982. He later earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Richmond.

"Slater has over 20 years of political experience serving the public, nonprofit and private sectors," the announcement said.

In Virginia, Slater served as secretary of administration for Gov. Jim Gilmore. He was also director of administration for the attorney general’s office when Gilmore held that office.

Slater served as the White House liaison to the U.S. Department of Labor under President George W. Bush and a congressional relations officer for the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President George H.W. Bush.

The Ferrum College commencement ceremony honoring the class of 2023 will take place at 10 a.m. May 6 in W.B. Adams Stadium on campus.