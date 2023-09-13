FERRUM — Students have returned to Ferrum College for the start of fall semester as a new program created to help make the school more affordable appears to be showing results.

Ferrum College welcomed 310 new freshman and transfer students this semester, which is up 68 students from one year ago.

However, the school’s total enrollment dipped slightly year over year because fewer students returned. Fall enrollment is 789, down 14 from this time last year.

Mirta Martin, Ferrum’s interim president, sees the increase in the size of the freshman class as a positive step forward.

“This year’s larger incoming class is a welcome antidote to the slide in enrollment and portends an uptick in returning student numbers beginning next year,” Martin said.

Martin said she would like to eventually see the student population return to around 1,500 students, though acknowledges it would likely take three to five years to reach that number. The last time Ferrum’s total enrollment was that high was 2013, according to State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. The decline accelerated during the pandemic.

Expanding the student population is a key goal of Martin, who was hired as the interim president in January following the resignation of David Johns in November. Since that time, she has worked to make the school more attractive to students throughout Virginia, as well as in Franklin County.

Martin said Ferrum College has been seen as a hidden jewel. She wants to change that.

“We are a jewel, but we don’t need to be hidden,” Martin said.

In April, Ferrum College announced the Panther Promise, a financial aid initiative that would provide free in-state tuition to qualifying Virginia students. Martin said 32% of Ferrum students are currently able to benefit from the program.

“That’s a critical number,” Martin said. “That tells us there is need out there for individuals who are seeking a second-to-none education.”

Martin said implementing the Panther Promise program took four months of planning and looking at projections. School officials wanted to offer something that was fair to the students while still being able to keep the college operational. Ferrum is it a private institution and gets no assistance from the state.

“The Panther Promise says to individuals that if you have ability, if you have intellect, if you have grit, if you have persistence but feel you cannot go to college because you cannot afford it, come to Ferrum College because through the Panther Promise for those qualifying Virginia residents, you will come here tuition free,” Martin said.

Martin understands how people can be successful when someone gives them an opportunity. An immigrant from Cuba who arrived in the United States at the age of 15, she admits she never imagined going to college until one of her high school teachers encourage her to apply to Duke University.

Martin travels throughout Virginia speaking at schools and churches promoting not only Ferrum College, but also the benefits of attending college. She said many students around the state don’t think they can afford to go to college, which is why the Panther Promise program is needed.

As for Martin’s title as an interim president, she said that hasn’t changed. She did say her interim title is currently being discussed by the Ferrum College board.

Martin said she believes she is exactly where she needs to be right now. She also said she hopes to do more for Ferrum College and the surrounding community.

“I didn’t come to Ferrum College for a position or a title. I came because I believe I am here for such a time as this,” Martin said, loosely quoting from the Book of Esther in the Bible. It is a piece of Scripture she quotes often when speaking at churches.

Martin said she wants Ferrum College to one day be known as the destination of choice for area students.