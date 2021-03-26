Ferrum College plans in-person graduation

Ferrum College will hold an in-person commencement ceremony for the class of 2021, the college announced Friday.

The ceremony will take place 10 a.m. May 1 at Adams Stadium.

"These students have made Ferrum College history by overcoming enormous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," President David Johns said in a news release. "It is their time to shine."

The college also announced that it will hold an academic awards ceremony on April 16, but that a baccalaureate and candlelight ceremony will not be held.

The commencement ceremony's keynote speaker will be Jeff Selingo, a New York Times bestselling author who has written about higher education for more than two decades.

If the in-person ceremony is canceled, virtual commencement exercises will be held May 15, according to the college.

Each of the 165 graduates can invite a maximum of four guests in order to comply with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order that caps attendance, according to the news release. The ceremony will be livestreamed for family and friends who cannot attend.