'Find yourself some good trouble': North Cross graduates receive diplomas in pandemic-era ceremony

North Cross School's class of 2020 first embraced the nontraditional in order to have a slice of normalcy Saturday when they finally received their diplomas.
The 47 graduates, the most diverse graduating class in the Roanoke County private school's history, had received a drive-by send-off in May with a promise from administrators that a proper ceremony would follow.
Their patience paid off Saturday.
"As we part ways, each of us must look for the next opportunity for change, without forgetting who has helped us to get where we are and why we are still pushing forward," said Valedictorian Michael Habib, discussing the opportunities North Cross provides to lead and be part of a unique family.
The ceremony included all the usual pomp and circumstance in addition to some pandemic-required changes: Attendance was limited to the class of 2020 and two guests per graduate, with a livestream available for those who couldn't be present. All wore masks. And a polite elbow bump replaced the traditional handshake as each graduate received their diploma.
Speakers included Head of School Christian Proctor; Talfourd Kemper Jr., chairman of the board of trustees; class president Isaac Harris; and Habib.
Proctor drew parallels between the mid-20th century and current events.
"As a nation, we've been through some very difficult times," he said. "And this isn't the first time we've had generational conflict between a generation that is convinced the old ways are the best ways, and the younger generation demanding a prominent seat at the table. The only change is that my generation is now the generation frightened by change. And you are entering a world where your generation is demanding change."
Despite crises in the 1960s, Proctor said, his generation made positive strides. He challenged the class of 2020 to be part of the next generation of positive change, to make the world better and more inclusive.
"You have the intellect. North Cross has provided you with the ability to make yourself heard. Now all that is left for you is to go and do it. Go and find yourself some good trouble," Proctor said, referencing the signature phrase of civil rights activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died this month.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.