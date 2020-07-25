'Find yourself some good trouble': North Cross graduates receive diplomas in pandemic-era ceremony

"As a nation, we've been through some very difficult times," he said. "And this isn't the first time we've had generational conflict between a generation that is convinced the old ways are the best ways, and the younger generation demanding a prominent seat at the table. The only change is that my generation is now the generation frightened by change. And you are entering a world where your generation is demanding change."

Despite crises in the 1960s, Proctor said, his generation made positive strides. He challenged the class of 2020 to be part of the next generation of positive change, to make the world better and more inclusive.

"You have the intellect. North Cross has provided you with the ability to make yourself heard. Now all that is left for you is to go and do it. Go and find yourself some good trouble," Proctor said, referencing the signature phrase of civil rights activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died this month.

