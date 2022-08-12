Fire alarm biggest hiccup on first day of school in Botetourt

The first day of school in Botetourt County welcomed 4,470 students on Wednesday, according to a report from the division superintendent.

There were some minor first-day hiccups, however, said Botetourt County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Russ during an update to the school board Thursday night.

“One of our hiccups was a faulty fire alarm yesterday about five minutes before dismissal at Lord Botetourt High School,” Russ said. “Which, as you know, when traffic backs up there, it’s one of our worst locations.”

But first responders were quick to the faulty alarm and school busses soon left to take students home.

“There were some kids late home because of that,” Russ said. “But… I’ll take that, if that was our biggest problem.”

Also during the Thursday board meeting, Russ presented a renewed school division strategic plan, formulated from community hearings and more than 500 family survey respondents.

“What excites me about this is there are a lot of people that have input on this,” Russ said. “It’s not just people on the planning committee, it’s not just a lot of teachers.”

The strategic plan includes three core commitments to student preparation, employee teaming and community connections. It’s a document that won’t be put up on a shelf until another update next year, he said.

“I’ve been in school divisions now for 32 years, and I am determined this strategic plan is not going to end up like strategic plans from my previous 31 years,” Russ said. “We’re going to put it to action.”