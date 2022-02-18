First major phase of William Byrd High School remake near completion

The first major phase of the William Byrd High School renovation project is set to be completed next month.

School officials took a tour of the school this week to check out the progress, which includes the expected completion of the renovated math and English classrooms at the Vinton school built in 1969.

Byrd Principal Tammy Newcomb said the completion of the first phase of the project will allow most students taking classes in the temporary modular units to return to the main building, with the exception of some business classes.

The school will be opening in phases over the next 16 months until renovations are finished, she said.

Project managers from Avis Construction Co. said the school will basically be brand new with plenty of up-to-date features, including outfitting the entire building with a sprinkler system, a new HVAC system and the use of natural light wherever possible.

Not only does the light save the school money when it comes to energy costs, but it has also been shown to improve test scores, and has been standard in most school renovation projects for the last several years, according to Avis employees.

The project is taking place on the school's first and second floors and entails more than 100,000 square feet of renovations and roughly 13,500 square feet of additions, according to the school’s website.

In addition to renovating regular classrooms and the school’s hallways, the science labs, band room, weight room, media center, guidance offices, library and the main gym front lobby will also be receiving “much-needed improvements,” according to school officials.

Additions to the school will include choir and art rooms, a dedicated wrestling and cheer practice facility and a front entrance portico.

Roanoke County Public Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger said the project is expected to be completed in August 2023, just in time for the start of that school year.

He said the timeline on the $30.7 million project has been moved back due to supply chain issues that have resulted in the delay of some items like steel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our timetable moved back some from where it originally was, but we fully expect to be finished with the renovations in time for the start of the [2023-2024] school year,” he said following a tour of the high school Wednesday afternoon.

