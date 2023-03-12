CHRISTIANSBURG — Adrienne Smith’s hardly been someone to back down from challenges and tough tasks throughout her life.

So a few years ago, the registered nurse decided to have a slight career shift and try her hand at teaching.

“It was just something new and interesting,” said Smith, 40, who now splits her year between Eastern Montgomery and Auburn high schools.

Smith, along with Adrianna Phillips and Kellie Woodyard, make up the first cohort at Montgomery County Public Schools to have completed the Alternative Model for Professional Studies — or AMPS.

Planning for the program dates back to February 2019, said the district’s deputy superintendent of operations, Annie Whitaker. The district pursued the initiative as part of efforts to address a teacher shortage, an issue that’s continued and even increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

“We knew a critical shortage was here,” Whitaker said.

The state currently has 1,420 unfilled teacher positions, which is up 62% from the 2018-19 school year, according to figures provided by the district.

One of the root issues behind the shortage is the drop in the number of people enrolling in traditional teacher preparation programs at colleges and universities, Whitaker said. The enrollment into those programs is down 35% to 40%, according to figures from the district.

Whitaker said it was those alarming figures that prompted the district to look at ways to remedy the problem.

Among the prerequisites for those entering the teaching profession in the state are a bachelor’s degree and, of course, a license. The process, however, can still be a bit discouraging as it usually involves the completion of some additional coursework at the college level and student teaching, work that can be both costly and time consuming, Whitaker said.

AMPS allows participants to obtain their license through teaching work, a process that intends to boost interest in the profession by immediately placing the prospects in the classroom, Whitaker said.

Under the alternative route, the teacher is hired by the school division and holds a three-year provisional license while teaching and completing the requirements.

“We use our teachers, our staff. We don’t send them to a university,” she said. “It’s an embedded program retention model.”

Despite the shortage challenge, Whitaker said the district learned several years ago that there was still significant interest in the field. She recalled the district putting up a Facebook post during the fall of 2018 about an event related to teacher recruitment. Over 80 people from Montgomery County and with degrees signed up, which was seen as a very encouraging sign, she said.

A total of 16 people in MCPS have either completed or are currently taking part in the three-year long AMPS program, Whitaker said.

Smith, Phillips and Woodyard are not just the district’s first group to complete the program, but are also among the first cohorts in the entire state, Whitaker said.

Smith and fellow registered nurse Phillips, 33, are teaching classes in introduction to health and medical sciences — with Phillips currently based at Christiansburg High School. They also teach a medical terminology course that provides dual-enrollment credits at New River Community College.

Woodyard, 39, who was an interpreter in the school system, now teaches American sign language. Like one of her fellow cohort members, she is based at CHS.

“I worked in the classroom already, and I loved it,” Woodyard said about her reasons for getting into teaching. “For me, it was the next step, and the timing could not have been better.”

The new teachers also touted not having to go back to school and saddling themselves in more debt.

Woodyard described the program as well thought out when it comes to preparing new teachers for the field.

“Everything you’re taught, you truly use it in the classroom at some point,” she said.

Phillips spoke about already performing functions she said all teachers end up doing. She listed parent-teacher conferences and developing lesson plans, among other things.

“It’s tied to things we’d have to individually do as teachers,” said Phillips, who added that her reason for signing up was rooted in her passion for teaching clinical skills as a nurse.

Outside of Montgomery County and Virginia, the teacher shortage has been a national issue that’s worsened during the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal, among other national outlets, reported last fall that the number of principals who believed their schools faced a shortage had gone up during the pandemic. The newspaper reported that a National Center for Education Statistics survey of just 900 principals found that 53% of principals believed their schools were short on employees. The newspaper quoted an NCES official who said roughly 20% of principals said their schools were understaffed before the pandemic.