First woman takes command of VMI's Corps of Cadets

When Kasey Meredith came to Virginia Military Institute three years ago, she said she didn't know her capabilities.

"The great thing about VMI is it pushes you to do what you're capable of," Meredith said.

Meredith has climbed the ranks at the military college in Lexington to become the first woman to serve as regimental commander of the Corps of Cadets in VMI's 182-year history. She'll lead about 1,700 cadets during the upcoming school year. She's responsible to the commandant of cadets for the training, appearance, discipline, health, welfare and morale of the corps.

VMI had a parade Friday, when the change of command took place on the field outside of the barracks where the students live.

Meredith's mother was in the Navy, and she encouraged her daughter to go to college before joining the Marine Corps.

Meredith, of Pennsylvania, is majoring in international studies, minoring in Spanish. She has held numerous leadership positions during her time at VMI and was mostly recently 1st Battalion sergeant major.

"I shot for every opportunity that I had," Meredith said. "It's amazing to see the way I've grown here."