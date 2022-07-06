Former Montgomery County superintendent has received payments since firing

CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Montgomery County school Superintendent Mark Miear has received a total of $42,674 in check payments between March and June, after his firing, according to records provided by the district.

Miear was unanimously fired by the county’s school board on March 17 – a termination that was formally “without cause,” a specific condition that his last contract with the district suggested entitled him to severance pay.

It has been unclear whether Miear is receiving severance as a result of his dismissal, even amid some public pressure on both payments and reasons behind his termination. The school board and school officials had declined to discuss the matter publicly.

Confirmation that Miear has been receiving payments until at least recently occurred during a discussion between the two chairwomen of the county Board of Supervisors and School Board during a recent meeting.

School board Chairwoman Sue Kass, in response to a question from board of supervisors counterpart Sherri Blevins, said Miear was still receiving payments. Kass added that she wasn’t sure about exactly how the payments worked.

However, Kass had told Blevins and the other supervisors in another open discussion less than two weeks following Miear’s dismissal that details of the agreement related to his firing couldn’t be openly shared due to the issue being a personnel matter.

Blevins has said the issue of severance has also been a financial concern for her board, which each year must approve the funding for the county schools. Other supervisors during the discussion in March unsuccessfully pressed district officials on the issue of severance.

Information received by The Roanoke Times after a public records request shows that Miear received payments of $10,724 and $10,613 on March 31 and April 30, respectively. He then received payments of $10,724 and $10,613 on May 31 and June 30, respectively.

MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake didn't provide a timeline for exactly how long the former superintendent will receive payments after being asked by The Roanoke Times about it.

Exact payment figures weren’t disclosed during the discussion between Blevins and Kass in June. Kass also didn’t specify to Blevins if the payments are severance.

“I cannot speak to the separation agreement that was approved,” Kass said. “That is confidential as an employee personnel issue, and so we cannot discuss that.”

Blevins told Kass that Virginia code appeared to say that severance benefits provided to any departing official appointed by either a local governing body or school board shall be publicly announced by the local governing body prior to the departure.

Blevins asked Kass if there was an exemption to that condition, to which the school board member said that she would need to consult an attorney as to what the specifications are. Kass said she didn’t want to provide incorrect information.

Kass said she understands how the community feels in regards to the details of the situation concerning Miear.

“But if you work in an organization, no one tells you why somebody is let go. No one gives you information on why someone has left,” Kass said, reiterating that Miear was an employee. “We’re respecting … the confidentiality of our agreement.”

Although she didn’t divulge any details on the reasons for the former superintendent’s dismissal, Kass did speak to some length about the school board’s decision.

“Clearly we made a decision to release [Miear], and we did it ‘without cause,’” Kass said. “‘With cause’ would have involved an intense investigation that would have involved everyone in our county. All of our employees and community members. It would have been a very expensive process, time consuming.

“We had to make a decision as to what’s the best thing to do, and we decided that this is what we did.”

Miear’s last MCPS contract, which the school board narrowly voted to revise and renew less than a year before the termination, shows a severance pay stipulation should he be fired “without cause.”

The stipulation called on him to be paid the “the lesser of [18] months’ salary and benefits … payable in [18] monthly installments, or all salary and health benefits … which would have been due to the superintendent under this contract from the effective date of termination to June 30, 2025,” the date when Miear’s contract was set to expire.

Regarding Miear’s permanent replacement, MCPS — via firm GR Recruiting, which the district is paying $20,000 for the work — is in the midst of a search that it has to complete within 180 days of the March 17 termination vote.

The school board, via a 4-2 vote in May, decided to advertise an annual salary of $240,000 for its next superintendent, an amount higher than the $217,542 base salary listed in Miear’s contract with the district.

The advertised salary for the next superintendent is another matter Blevins inquired about during the discussion with Kass last month. Although she was one of two school board members who voted against the amount over concerns that it seemed too high for the area, Kass explained some of the reasoning for the figure.

“Unfortunately right now the market is very shallow. There’s not a large pool and the job market, as an HR person myself, is definitely … a candidate’s market. It is not the organization’s market,” Kass said, adding that candidates are generally demanding higher salaries. “You know, read the news. Superintendents are under a lot of pressure. It’s definitely not only a shallow pool, but it’s a difficult place to do recruiting.”

Miear has made little to no comments on his dismissal. He has also provided few comments on his latest career moves.

Miear was recently named the new assistant director of education for Minnick Schools.

Minnick Schools is the education division of enCircle, which up until a few years ago was known as the Lutheran Family Services of Virginia. The nonprofit operates seven private day schools in five different localities that focus on students with special needs. The localities are Roanoke, Wytheville, Wise, Bristol and Harrisonburg.

Miear spent just over six years with MCPS, but his time in education spanned approximately three decades.