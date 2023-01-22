Former superintendent to repay Montgomery County schools based on agreement

CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Superintendent Mark Miear is required to repay $55,137 to the Montgomery County School Board by Jan. 31, according to an agreement between it and its former employee.

The agreement, obtained through a public records request, was unanimously approved by the school board last month following a specially-called closed session.

The agreement replaced a previous one from March of last year, when Miear was unanimously dismissed by the board.

Miear’s firing prompted speculation across the community and led to questions, including from the county’s Board of Supervisors, about whether he would receive severance. Supervisors argued severance was an issue of financial concern for them as each year they must approve funding for the county schools.

The county school system eventually provided records showing Miear had received check payments from March to June totaling $42,674. Additional records obtained this week show that approximately $21,448 in check payments were made to the former district chief in July and August.

Miear said Friday that he has sent a check to his attorney for the entire amount he’s required to repay the board. He said he’s also waiting for the district to make some corrections to his W-2 tax form, which he added should reflect that repayment amount.

Miear said what led to the new agreement was the discovery of an obscure law that made him eligible for full and unreduced Virginia Retirement System benefits.

“It turns out I was eligible for full, unreduced retirement on March 17,” he said in reference to the exact day the board voted to dismiss him. “I was not completely familiar with how that worked when the original agreement was signed.”

Miear provided details that explained his eligibility.

“If you hold one of the following positions [school superintendent included], are involuntarily separated from employment for reasons other than cause and are credited with 20 or more years of service credit at the time of termination, you may be eligible to retire with an unreduced benefit as early as age 50 if you are in Plan 1 or as early as age 60 if you are in Plan 2 or the hybrid retirement plan,” according to the information Miear provided.

Miear said he was a Plan 1 employee. As of March 17 last year, he had exactly 29 years and four months of service, he said.

Miear was fired by the school board “without cause,” a specific condition that appeared to entitle him to severance pay under his last employment contract with the district.

“They asked me to pay back what they had paid me, and I agreed,” said the former superintendent, who stressed that he didn’t accept a single taxpayer dollar after leaving the district. “I’m fine with it. I didn’t receive any severance. I’ve paid back everything.”

During the public comment portion of a Jan. 10 school board meeting, Miear announced he plans to run for a seat on the board and finally broke months of silence on his dismissal.

Miear, who spent just over six years as MCPS superintendent, said his dismissal was rooted to his objection to his transgender child’s decision to change their name. He said he wasn’t given due process being fired.

School board member Sue Kass, who served in the chairwoman role last year, said after the Jan. 10 meeting that there was much more to the story behind the former superintendent’s dismissal than what he had shared. She, however, didn’t elaborate on the details.

School board members didn’t return requests for comment on the recent agreement.

Miear’s last contract with MCPS showed a base salary of $217,542. He currently works for Minnick Schools, which he joined last July.

Minnick Schools is the education division of enCircle, which up until a few years ago was known as the Lutheran Family Services of Virginia. The nonprofit operates seven private day schools in five different localities that focus on students with special needs. The localities are Roanoke, Wytheville, Wise, Bristol and Harrisonburg.