Franklin County board votes to require mask exemption documentation
Franklin County board votes to require mask exemption documentation

Franklin County Public Schools logo

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County School Board voted 7-1 to require documentation for mask exemptions Monday night.

The decision reverses a unanimous Aug. 9 vote that required masks for all students, but explicitly stated that the school system would not require any paperwork for those seeking religious or medical exemptions.

Within the first two weeks of the new school year, at least 1,225 students had mask exemptions – about 20% of the student body – as opposed to just 15 students in the previous school year. Hundreds of students have been placed in quarantine in recent weeks, some more than once, causing many missed days of school, staff said.

A letter from the Virginia Department of Health urged the school district to immediately begin requiring masks and making additional accommodations for those with exemptions.

Superintendent Bernice Cobbs presented the proposed documentation forms to the board. Staff said the forms are needed to determine what accommodations should be made for those with exemptions.

Students without approved forms will be required to wear masks starting Sept. 30.

