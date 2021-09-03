Franklin County School Board attorney resigns

The Franklin County School Board attorney has resigned, citing “personal reasons.”

Stephen Maddy, who has served as the school attorney for almost seven years, turned in his resignation Thursday, effective 5 p.m. that day.

“I wish the board the best,” said Maddy, reached by phone Friday. “It was a pleasure working for them. I don’t have anything bad to say.”

A partner in law firm Maddy, Nester & Froeschl, which has offices in Roanoke and Rocky Mount, Maddy was picked by the school board in 2014 to succeed Rocky Mount attorney Clyde Perdue, who had been selected for a circuit court judgeship.

Over the past two years, Maddy has been called upon by school board members to offer legal opinions on controversial topics.

"Mr. Maddy helped guide the Board through some challenging times," wrote Franklin County School Board Chair Julie Nix in a text message. "We appreciate his service to our school system, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."​