Franklin County School Board election one for the history books

“I don’t have the luxury of living in an affluent neighborhood with private security,” she says while holding a Freedom Ordnance FX-9 pistol caliber carbine, as an image of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg flashes past. “Without my firearm, I’m defenseless.”

Whiting’s campaign fliers identify her as a Republican. Regarding her NRA support, she said, “I’m a conservative and believe in the 2nd Amendment. In my opinion, the majority of my community feels the same way I do.”

Stumping in Snow Creek as a Black conservative, she said residents she’s spoken to have thanked her for joining the race.

However, the third write-in candidate for the Snow Creek seat found both Washburn and Whiting wanting. A U.S. Navy veteran and information technology specialist, Maxwell said that he has been watching from afar and growing dissatisfied with a school system that seemed more focused on politics than education.

“We actually took financial classes when I was in school,” he said. “They don’t have any of that anymore.”

He accused Washburn of pandering to the anti-mask crowd by voting against adopting a mask mandate during that 4-4 split vote in August. Washburn ended up voting with the 7-1 majority in September that restored restrictions on mask exemptions.