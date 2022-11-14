Franklin County School Board OKs explicit materials review policy amid concerns of burdening teachers

ROCKY MOUNT — Officials at Franklin County Public Schools have concerns about a new instructional review policy adding work for teachers who are already overloaded.

Like every other public school division in Virginia, the Franklin County division has been discussing a review policy for sexually explicit content in instructional materials. At its Monday evening meeting, the division's school board voted to approve its policy.

In April, the Virginia legislature passed a law — section 22.1-16.8 of the Code of Virginia — requiring all divisions to notify parents of any "sexually explicit content" to be used in their child's classes and allowing parents to request an alternative option for their child.

The act to adopt the law gives divisions until Jan. 1 to enact policies to that effect. It also states that the law "shall not be construed as requiring or providing for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools."

In the summer, the Virginia Department of Education issued a model policy document to help divisions create their policies, which must be "consistent with" or "more comprehensive than" the department's model.

The model policy document references existing sections of the Code of Virginia to define "sexually explicit content."

Section 2.2-2827 defines sexually explicit content as "(i) any description of or (ii) any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, ... sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, ... coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism."

Section 18.2-390 of the Code defines nudity as "a state of undress so as to expose the human male or female genitals, pubic area or buttocks with less than a full opaque covering, or the showing of the female breast with less than a fully opaque covering of any portion thereof below the top of the nipple, or the depiction of covered or uncovered male genitals in a discernibly turgid state."

"Back when I was in school and we were learning history or art, Michelangelo's David was there and we were looking at nude statues," Jon Atchue, representing the Gills Creek District the board, said during the board's regular meeting Oct. 10.

That would now be considered sexually explicit content, Superintendent Bernice Cobbs indicated.

The school board discussed two possible versions of the policy in October, but waited until Monday to decide which one to adopt. One version cites the Virginia code definitions word for word, while the other only states the sections of the code to which it refers.

On Monday, the division opted for the version that only referenced the code sections, rather than the one citing them verbatim. The concern was that a word for word citation of the code could make the policy itself explicit in nature.

In October, Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers explained that complying with the law will require teachers to review all instructional and supplementary materials and identifying those containing sexually explicit content.

"You must have a list of materials on the website," Rogers said.

By mid-January, the division must complete the review for the upcoming semester's materials. Over the summer, materials for the 2023-24 school year will be reviewed.

"And you need to do this every school year," Rogers said.

Principals also must provide written notice to parents at least 30 days before any sexually explicit materials are taught.

"We had asked about flexibility ... knowing that teachers may be doing things and need a little less time, but the statute says ... 30 days," Rogers said.

Atchue characterized the process as "onerous" and asked how much time it will take and whether teachers have been resistant.

"What I do know is that teachers already have too much on their plates and we're adding yet another thing on their plates," Rogers said. "We are looking at ways to maybe compensate them, because they don't have any more time during the day. We're going to eat the elephant one bite at a time."