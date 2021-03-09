Franklin County school classrooms to reopen 5 days a week

The Franklin County School Board wants all of the district’s schools to hold in-person classes five days a week starting March 29.
The votes taken by the board to set that scheme in motion were the most anticipated decisions made during an especially eventful meeting held Monday evening.
Superintendent Bernice Cobbs’ proposal to bring elementary and middle school students back five days a week at the start of the district’s fourth nine-week academic period passed unanimously, with no questions or debate from the board members.
The choice to switch Franklin County High School from a hybrid schedule to five days a week was not unanimously embraced, although staff presentations leading up to the vote emphasized many welcome developments related to the school system’s management of COVID-19-inflicted challenges.
Jason Guilliams, the district's director of operations, told the board that about 800 teachers and staff have been fully vaccinated, and the county’s positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is down from 18% on Feb. 8 to 8.1% Monday.
Cobbs presented a proposal to keep the high school on the hybrid schedule until the end of the school year so that social distancing could be maintained. Under that schedule, half of the students attend classes Monday and Tuesday, and the other half attend Thursday and Friday, with virtual classes on Wednesdays.
However, 146 seniors are in danger of not graduating this year — as opposed to about 20 in the previous school year. To help those at risk of failing, Cobbs outlined a program in which selected seniors would attend class in-person four days a week. If those students complete all the required criteria by the end of the semester, they would be given a 59 for the third nine weeks, the highest possible failing grade.
The idea is that with a 59, the school isn't switching failing grades to passing grades, but it would make it possible for students to get a better overall average if they can bring their grades up in the final nine weeks.
This program starts March 15.
“Dr. Cobbs, your plan is an excellent one, and it addresses the seniors who are failing. However, we have ninth through 11th graders that are also failing,” said Blackwater District Representative Arlet Greer.
Snow Creek District Representative G.B. Washburn, supported by Union Hall District Representative P.D. Hambrick, instead made a motion that the high school students targeted for help attend five days a week starting March 15, and that all high school students enrolled in in-person learning returning five days a week starting March 29.
Greer read from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publication that recommended measures such as sneeze guards and mandatory masks when social distancing in classrooms can’t be maintained.
“We’re doing that,” Greer said. “We put those things into place.”
Washburn’s motion passed 5-3, with board chair Julie Nix, Gills Creek District representative Jon Atchue and member-at-large Penny Blue voting no.
The school system will continue to offer all-virtual instruction at all levels for households that have chosen that option.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Boone District Representative Donna Cosmato announced that she will not seek reelection. Her term ends Dec. 31.
“It’s been my honor to serve on this board,” Cosmato said. With her pastor, she said she and her family “feel like that there’s something else for me to do that will still allow me to be involved with the children of Franklin County, but on a more selective basis, to be involved with the ones that I care about the most, the ones that are most vulnerable, the homeless, the ones that need to help the most.”
The other board members up for reelection this year, Blue, Washburn and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley, all said they intended to run.
• The school board unanimously adopted a $103 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which includes a 5% pay increase for teachers.
“We want to get teachers 5%,” said David Terry, director of business and finance. “Last year, they only got a bonus. Nothing the year before. Competitively, we continue to fall further behind our neighboring counties. We need to do as much as we can.”
The school’s 2020-21 budget totaled about $89 million. Fully funding the school budget as proposed, including the teacher raises, would require an increase in funding from the county of about $5.3 million over what was allocated the previous fiscal year.
The county board of supervisors will ultimately decide how much of the county’s portion of the school system’s expenses gets funded.