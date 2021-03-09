Franklin County school classrooms to reopen 5 days a week

“We’re doing that,” Greer said. “We put those things into place.”

Washburn’s motion passed 5-3, with board chair Julie Nix, Gills Creek District representative Jon Atchue and member-at-large Penny Blue voting no.

The school system will continue to offer all-virtual instruction at all levels for households that have chosen that option.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

• Boone District Representative Donna Cosmato announced that she will not seek reelection. Her term ends Dec. 31.

“It’s been my honor to serve on this board,” Cosmato said. With her pastor, she said she and her family “feel like that there’s something else for me to do that will still allow me to be involved with the children of Franklin County, but on a more selective basis, to be involved with the ones that I care about the most, the ones that are most vulnerable, the homeless, the ones that need to help the most.”

The other board members up for reelection this year, Blue, Washburn and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley, all said they intended to run.

• The school board unanimously adopted a $103 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which includes a 5% pay increase for teachers.