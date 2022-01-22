Franklin County school mask mandate stands for now

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County School Board held a special meeting Friday to review the division's COVID-19 mitigation strategies and members deadlocked on a vote to table any action on the matter.

After a closed session, the vote was held during the open session and the board gridlocked 4-4, which meant that a timeline for future possible changes to the policy was not established.

The vote was prompted by a motion by Snow Creek District representative Carletta Whiting. Her motion stipulated the board wouldn't act until its next monthly meeting in March or until additional instruction is provided by the state health commissioner or the state superintendent of public instruction, the General Assembly amends a state law that was passed last year that orders schools to follow COVID-19 guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) until Aug. 1, 2022, or the CDC revises K-12 mitigation strategies.

Member at large Kevin David, a primary care physician, spoke for more than 10 minutes before the vote.

"It is very difficult to hear someone talk about a pandemic any longer because that is not correct. It is not a pandemic. It is endemic," he said.

He went on to say that he felt the board could both follow the state law and an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin that reversed the mandate.

Boone District representative Dawn McCray said, "We disagree this evening about how quickly we move on this and that's unfortunate because I think it is time to get back to business."

She discussed what she characterized as the negative effects of masks.

Julie Nix, Blue Ridge District representative and board chair, said prior to the vote that the matter wasn't settled.

"The point of the motion was to give us some more time. This is an ever-evolving situation that we're in," she said. She added that she didn't want the board to make a decision only to have to change it shortly thereafter.

Whiting later added that she would have loved to vote to remove the mask mandate, but that the conversation around masking will continue.

The vote had Nix, Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley, Gills Creek District representative Jon Atchue and Union Hall District representative P.D. Hambrick voting in favor of the motion. Whiting, David, McCray and Blackwater District representative Arlet Greer voted against it.

At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, the school board voted to implement a universal masking policy. Originally, families did not have to provide documentation for exemptions. They simply had to notify their child's school that they wanted an exemption. Approximately 1,200 students had religious and medical exemptions at the start of the year.

The board voted on Sept. 13 to require documentation for exemptions to its universal masking policy. The change required families who wanted an exemption to apply for one by submitting a form to school principals.

Division leaders screened the applications. According to the division at the time, if an accommodation was "reasonable and feasible" a letter approving the request would be emailed to guardians. If the criteria for an exemption was not met, the division contacted guardians to discuss alternative accommodations in lieu of masks.

Following the documentation requirement, the number of students with exemptions dropped from 1,200 to 240.

Since the universal masking policy was put in place, the composition of the board has changed. Three new members, McCray, Whiting and David, were elected in November. All three said during the campaign that they supported masks on students being a matter of parental choice.

Other area school divisions have also been addressing the mask question.

The Montgomery County School Board voted 4-2 on Thursday to keep its indoor masking mandate in place.

Earlier in the week the Roanoke County School Board said it will wait for more guidance from the state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow before voting on ending its mask mandate. The announcement was preceded by a Jan. 4 vote to make masks optional that was later reversed on Jan. 6.

Roanoke City Public Schools stated on Tuesday it will continue to require face coverings inside and on buses until it is provided with further guidance from the state or the CDC.

Earlier this month, the Bedford County School Board voted 5-2 to end its indoor student masking mandate on Feb. 1. On Thursday, the board voted 4-3 in a special called meeting to move up the effective date for the repeal to Monday.

The Salem schools will keep a mask mandate for now. And Pulaski County opted to give parents the choice on masks.

All this is happening against the backdrop of what is playing out on the state level. When Youngkin was sworn in on Jan. 15, he reversed a state mask mandate for K-12 schools. His executive order will go into effect Monday.

The order also instructed the superintendent of public instruction to rescind the existing guidelines for COVID-19 prevention with new ones.

A group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Youngkin. The lawsuit asks the Supreme Court of Virginia to void the order because it is in conflict with a state law that was passed last year that orders schools to follow COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC until Aug. 1, 2022.

On Friday afternoon, Youngkin announced updated guidance regarding schools and masks that was developed by the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Education.

"I have said all along that we are going to stand up for parents," he said in a statement. He went on to say that he doesn't view his order as being pro-mask versus anti-mask, rather empowering parents. "I am confident that the Virginia Supreme Court will rule in favor of parents."

The guidance emphasizes alternative mitigation measures, including vaccines, distancing and outbreak awareness. It also encourages test-to-stay strategies to keep and return students to the classroom as quickly as possible.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.