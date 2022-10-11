Franklin County Superintendent Cobbs to leave job

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Public Schools is preparing to look for a new superintendent.

Bernice Cobbs has decided not to enter into another contract the school system, so that requires the start of a search process, county School Board Chairman Jeff Worley said at Monday's board meeting.

Cobbs has guided the division through the latter part of the COVID-19 pandemic. She took over from the division's previous superintendent, Mark Church, after he retired at the end of November 2020. The contract Cobbs signed at the time will end June 30, 2023.

Cobbs — a Franklin County native — has been with the division for 25 years. In that time, she has also served as the division's K-5 curriculum and instruction director, Franklin County High School assistant principal and principal of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Boones Mill Elementary and Snow Creek Elementary.

Cobbs holds a doctorate from Virginia Tech, master’s degrees from Radford University and the University of Virginia, a bachelor’s degree from Ferrum College and an associate degree from Virginia Western Community College.

The superintendent search comes at a busy time for the division, which is gearing up for renovations at Benjamin Franklin Middle School and preparing to build a Career and Technical Education facility.

The division continues to grapple with a shortage of bus drivers, too, and on Monday the school board accepted the resignation of Cherie Whitlow, the division's transportation supervisor. Whitlow has been responsible for coordinating new bus routes and schedules as drivers leave the division in droves. Her last day is Oct. 26.

The division is also contending with declining enrollment.

In July, division staff told the school board a comprehensive efficiency study would soon be necessary. The goal is to position the division for the future, particularly given its declining enrollment, and make sure resources are being used efficiently.

"We want to do that now in stages, rather than do it all at once," David Terry, director of finance and business for the division, said Monday. "It will shorten the time, it'll allow us to focus on specific areas."

The division will begin by seeking bids for a facility utilization study.

"It's anticipated that the analysis will cost less than $50,000. Evaluating facilities' capacity and future enrollment are critical for the success of the study," Terry said.

Several school board members have overseen previous superintendent searches, but the newest ones have not.

"It's a long process and it's one we don't want to wait until the last minute and it's arguably the most important thing I think we can do as a board," Worley said.

The board will have an open meeting Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. to discuss desired qualifications and securing a firm to conduct the search.

Montgomery County Public Schools recently wrapped up its own superintendent search. Montgomery County schools began looking for a new superintendent following the school board's mid-March dismissal of former Superintendent Mark Miear.

The Montgomery County search received roughly two dozen applicants. The school board ultimately selected Bernard F. Bragen Jr., a New Jersey superintendent who has spent more than 30 years in public education.