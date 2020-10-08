Franklin County teacher named state's top educator

The event also included remarks by Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pam Northam and state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.

Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said he was grateful to the honorees and the difference their work is creating for children across the state.

“When we teach with passion and creativity, it has a lasting impact on our students and their futures,” he said.

Swann’s passion for teaching stemmed from his own childhood experiences.

When he was in fourth grade, he was taken to a foster home in the middle of the school day, according to his Teacher of the Year biography. Before he left, his teacher, Jerretta Wilson, hugged him and whispered, “Anthony, everything is going to be all right.”

He remained in the foster care system until age 21, and he said Wilson’s words always stuck with him. He thanked her in his remarks Thursday and said he’s still in touch with her to this day.

At age 11, he decided to become a teacher, inspired by her. He resolved to be a positive role model for children and let them know that they, too, can overcome adversity.