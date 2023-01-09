Franklin County teacher pay remains major issue

ROCKY MOUNT — No votes occurred — it was purely an informational session about the compensation study and proposed new pay structure — but the dire situation of Franklin County Public Schools came into clear focus Thursday as school officials explained a proposal for a new pay structure to the board of supervisors.

Over the next three years, the division would need to add nearly $14.9 million in revenue to support the proposed pay structure. The division’s projections assume a portion will be covered by state funding and savings from possible school spending adjustments, but it will also require additional local money. For that, the division will need the supervisors’ support.

Superintendent Bernice Cobbs began the joint meeting between the school board and supervisors by stating that compensation is a very high priority for the division.

“Our most important task ... is retaining and recruiting high quality staff,” Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers said.

The pay structure proposal is part of a compensation study the division commissioned from Evergreen Solutions over a year ago. The proposal aims to address salary compression and inconsistent grade progression and make Franklin County’s pay more competitive with surrounding divisions.

“The greatest difference and the greatest increase in the proposed scale is the starting teacher salary and steps one through 14 or steps one through 15. That’s where we are really behind the curve. That includes a competitive starting salary of $45,000. Right now ... we’re starting at $40,000 which ... is the lowest in Southwest Virginia, in our region,” Gregg Cuddy, the schools’ director of human resources, said.

Last school year, Rogers said, the division lost 210 employees, half of whom were teachers or administrators. So far this year, Rogers said, Franklin County has lost 77 employees. Franklin County High School does not currently have a chemistry teacher; Rogers said students are taking chemistry remotely, online.

Shannon Brooks – president of the Franklin County Education Association and a Franklin County High School teacher – said there is always some turnover in teaching; new teachers may stick with it for a year or two before deciding it’s not for them. Last year, though, Brooks said the division lost many veteran teachers and, when they left, they took their years of experience, special certifications and training with them.

“You can’t replace that off the street, especially if you’re not paying a competitive wage to begin with,” Brooks said.

Dawn McCray, school board vice-chair and Boone District member, said other school systems are snapping up Franklin County teachers after the division trains them. That’s a lost investment, McCray said, exacerbated by the cost of hiring a replacement.

Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter asked where the teachers have gone, suggesting they probably didn’t leave for positions in more urban divisions where the salaries are the highest, meaning Franklin County doesn’t necessarily need to compete with those salary structures. But that’s not a safe assumption: P.D. Hambrick, Union Hall District school board member, said the division lost a lot of teachers to Roanoke City schools, which offers most of the region’s highest salaries.

The proposed pay structure would bring Franklin County teacher salaries more in line with the competition, hopefully encouraging educators to stick around. Implementing the proposed pay structure would also include making up steps lost to salary freezes to the greatest extent possible.

A salary freeze happens when, due to a lack of revenue, an employer puts a pause on any regularly scheduled pay raises or pay step progression. The division’s teacher pay steps were frozen seven times over about a dozen years.

Brooks’ years of experience should put her at the top of the current pay scale but, because of the freezes, she is earning a salary comparable to that of entry-level teachers in surrounding divisions.

The teacher pay schedule — which also covers counselors and librarians — is just a part of the division’s complete pay structure proposal. The division presented two more revamped salary schedules, one for bus drivers and monitors and another for all of the division’s other employees.

Hambrick, McCray and the other school board members present – the board’s Blue Ridge District vacancy had not been filled and at large member Kevin David was unable to attend due to a work conflict – seemed supportive of the pay structure proposal.

Union Hall District Supervisor Tommy Cundiff asked a few questions during the meeting but did not offer much commentary. Board of Supervisors chairman and Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum mentioned his niece, a Montgomery County teacher, while supervisors Lorie Smith, Ronnie Mitchell and Nick Mitchell — representing the Gills Creek, Blackwater and Snow Creek districts, respectively — self-identified as strong supporters of public school teachers. Boone District Supervisor Ronnie Thompson was not present at the meeting.

Brooks appeared to be the only Franklin County teacher at Thursday’s meeting, which began shortly after the end of the school day.

Ahead of the meeting, though, Brooks shared her perspective. She said the value of education should be reflected in teacher compensation.

“We live in Franklin County, too. We work in Franklin County and we’re responsible for educating the workforce of Franklin County … [and making sure] they’re ready to meet the needs of these employers that we’re trying to attract,” Brooks said. “...We’ve got to have the board of supervisors come to the table and work with us to fix this. We are willing to work in good faith because we are all in this together.”