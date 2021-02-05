Franklin County's Anthony Swann appointed to Virginia Board of Education

Northam praised Swann as a "fantastic teacher and a tremendous mentor for his students."

Swann spent the majority of his childhood in foster care and credits his fourth grade teacher for changing his life. Swann builds trust with his students — whom he calls "my children" — by sharing his life experiences and showing them that they, too, can grow up to achieve their dreams. He is known for his popular Guys with Ties program, in which he provides mentoring and life-coaching to fifth grade boys.

Northam announced the appointment at a news conference during which he told school districts to offer in-person instruction by March 15. Swann subsequently spoke about the importance of classroom instruction, relaying his students' excitement about Franklin County's recent return to the classroom four days per week instead of two.

"Our students need some form of in-person instruction," he said. "As a current classroom teacher, I am on the front lines of education all while serving children during the pandemic. I know the importance of safety. But I also know the importance of our students' education. ... Not only will in-person instruction help them academically, but it will also help our students with their social and emotional needs," he said.

