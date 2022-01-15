Free school system COVID-19 testing program starts in Pulaski County

A program has begun to offer free and voluntary weekly testing for Pulaski County students, staff, and school system administration.

The program, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and Primary Health, goes to a different school each day to offer the testing, according to a news release from the county school system.

The goal of the testing is to help identify COVID-19 cases earlier, which can help prevent or stop an outbreak before it happens. Knowing sooner that someone is positive will allow them to stay away from others and prevent spreading the virus, according to the release.

The program is offered to all students, staff and school system employees, regardless of vaccination status. The testing is offered at no cost and no insurance information is required. The testing is completed at the school during the school day in a private location at each school.

Testing will be conducted each Monday at Critzer Elementary at 10 a.m. and Dublin Elementary at 1 p.m. Tuesdays the testing is conducted at Pulaski County Middle School at 8 a.m., Pulaski Elementary School at 10:30 a.m., and finally Pulaski County High School at 1 p.m. Wednesdays the tests are conducted at Riverlawn Elementary School at 8 a.m. and then Snowville Elementary School at 10 a.m.

Results are sent directly to the parents and the school by email and usually are available 24-48 hours after the test is complete, according to the release. If a test comes back with a positive result, the school will also contact the student’s parent or guardian.

The test kits used are not the type that go further into the nasal cavity. Students can self-swab as they are monitored by testing personnel. The tests are not painful and do not cause discomfort and normally takes less than five minutes to complete.

To sign a student up for testing, parents or guardians should visit https://my.primary.health./1/pulaski-county-public-schools. This link is specific for Pulaski County Public School students and staff. After registration, students are NOT required to test each week, but they can. Parents may also stop testing their students at any time after signing up.

Richard Thomas is the Testing Division Coordinator for the program. He can be contacted by email at rthomas@pcva.us. Parents or guardians can also contact Mary Hall at mhall@pcva.us or by calling 540-643-0531 if they have questions or concerns.

“We are extremely grateful to our committed families and staff who continue to show great flexibility and resilience as we work together to contain the spread of this virus,” Thomas said in the release. “We are excited to offer this program to help identify people who are COVID-19 positive earlier and protect our students, staff, family members and others. Those who have already signed up for the program are pleased with the speed and efficiency of the testing, as well as the peace of mind it offers them. We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep Pulaski County students in the classroom and safe through this pandemic.”